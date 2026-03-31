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Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz

Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Industry Groups Urge Gulf States to Act as 20,000 Seafarers Remain Stranded by Hormuz Crisis

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 31, 2026

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) have held urgent talks with Gulf State representatives as the maritime crisis in the Strait of Hormuz enters its fifth week, with thousands of seafarers still stranded in high-risk conditions.

The meeting, held under the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), comes amid mounting concern for crews caught in the conflict zone, where ships have been attacked, supply chains disrupted, and an estimated 20,000 seafarers remain unable to safely transit out of the Gulf.

At the center of discussions were immediate, practical measures aimed at stabilizing conditions onboard vessels still trapped in the region. These include establishing an IMO-linked reporting mechanism for urgent resupply needs, accelerating crew changes, and ensuring that seafarers requiring medical attention can be safely disembarked.

ICS Secretary General Thomas Kazakos described the talks as “constructive and timely,” emphasizing the need for coordinated action to both safeguard seafarer welfare and maintain the flow of global trade.

ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton struck a more urgent tone, warning that crews are operating under extreme strain. “Seafarers are on the frontline of this conflict,” he said, stressing that access to food, water, fuel, and medical care are “fundamental rights,” not optional provisions. He added that no seafarer should be forced to remain in a conflict zone against their will.

Gulf State representatives—including officials from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar—signaled support for expanded logistical assistance, including provisions for vessels unable to depart the region and flexibility on crew changes. Authorities indicated they may adopt emergency measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in cases where contracts or medical certifications expire.

Crucially, officials reaffirmed support for efforts underway at the IMO to establish a “safe maritime corridor” to facilitate the evacuation of ships and restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz—an initiative that has gained traction as attacks on commercial shipping continue and traffic through the chokepoint remains severely constrained.

The talks mark one of the clearest signs yet of coordinated international and regional efforts to address the humanitarian and operational fallout of the crisis, even as broader security conditions in the Gulf remain unresolved.

Tags:

ics
Iran conflict
itf
seafarers
strait of hormuz

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