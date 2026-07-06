IMO Council Opens With Maritime Security, Hormuz, and Piracy High on Agenda

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) opened its 137th Council session in London on Monday with maritime security at the forefront, as Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez highlighted continued instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a resurgence of piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and the need to protect vital global shipping lanes.

Addressing delegates at the start of the five-day meeting, Dominguez said recent events have underscored the growing risks facing international shipping.

“Seafarers have tragically lost their lives in connection with this conflict, and the impact has been felt well beyond the region, with real consequences for global trade, energy and food security,” he said, referring to the recent conflict around the Strait of Hormuz.

While noting that conditions in the region have begun to improve, Dominguez said he hopes affected crews can soon be brought to safety and commercial shipping can return to normal. He said he would provide Council members with a more detailed update later in the week under the Council’s agenda item on the protection of vital shipping lanes.

Piracy Resurgence

The Secretary-General also warned that piracy has again become a significant concern off Somalia and Yemen.

“In the past three months we have seen 24 incidents of piracy and attempted piracy in that region,” he said.

Dominguez renewed his appeal for the release of 44 seafarers being held aboard the hijacked vessels MT Honour 25, Eureka, and Sward.

“Their situation remains dire and I ask for your support in securing their safe release,” he told Council members. “These incidents are a stark reminder that the threat posed by piracy and armed robbery to seafarers has not receded and continues to warrant vigilance and support for coordinated action.”

He also disclosed that the Palau-flagged bulk carrier Lady Naeima was attacked by pirates in the Red Sea on Sunday. The vessel continued its voyage and all crew members were reported safe.

The latest incident follows warnings from the multinational Joint Maritime Information Center that hostile small-craft activity remains elevated across the Gulf of Aden despite the southwest monsoon, with pirate groups still capable of carrying out aggressive attacks against merchant ships.

Council Agenda

Running through July 10, the IMO Council’s 137th session will address a broad range of organizational and policy issues, including strategy and planning, resource management, reports from the Maritime Safety Committee, Marine Environment Protection Committee, Legal Committee, Facilitation Committee and Technical Cooperation Committee, as well as the IMO Awards. A dedicated agenda item will focus on the protection of vital shipping lanes.

In his opening remarks, Dominguez said Council members will also consider a proposed resolution reaffirming the organization’s commitment to protecting navigational rights and freedoms for commercial vessels transiting international straits.

Beyond maritime security, he announced that both the 2012 Cape Town Agreement and the 2010 HNS Protocol have now met the requirements to enter into force, marking major milestones for two long-standing international maritime agreements.

The 40-member IMO Council serves as the organization’s executive body, overseeing its work between Assembly sessions and supervising issues ranging from maritime safety and environmental protection to technical cooperation and the security of global shipping.