IMO Chief Urges Immediate Release of 44 Seafarers Held by Somali Pirates

The head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has called for urgent international action to secure the release of 44 seafarers being held captive by pirates in Somali waters, warning that crews remain under severe humanitarian strain as piracy incidents surge across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Speaking at the opening of the IMO Council’s 137th session in London on Monday, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the captive seafarers are running critically low on food and water while facing the constant threat of violence aboard three hijacked vessels.

The 44 crew members are being held on the MT Honour 25, Eureka, and Sward, which were seized in separate hijackings between April and May off Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden.

“Their situation remains dire and I ask for your support in securing their safe release,” Dominguez told Council members.

“These incidents are a stark reminder that the threat posed by piracy and armed robbery to seafarers has not receded and continues to warrant vigilance and support for coordinated action.”

The appeal comes as attacks on commercial shipping continue to rise after several years of relative decline.

According to the IMO, 24 actual and attempted piracy and armed robbery incidents have been recorded in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden over the past three months alone. The organization said attackers are using increasingly dangerous weapons and escalating violence against merchant crews.

During his remarks, Dominguez also revealed that another merchant vessel was attacked over the weekend.

“Yesterday, I was informed that a Palau-flagged vessel, Lady Naeima, a bulk carrier, was attacked in the Red Sea by pirates,” he said. “At the moment it is navigating towards the next destination and the crew is safe, but it is a reminder to flag States, shipowners and vessel operators to remain alert and use the Best Management Practices to combat these incidents.”

The latest incident aligns with a recent advisory from the multinational Joint Maritime Information Center, which warned that the threat from hostile small craft remains elevated throughout the Gulf of Aden despite the onset of the southwest monsoon. While rougher seas are limiting the range of pirate skiffs offshore, coastal waters continue to provide favorable conditions for opportunistic attacks, particularly in established small-craft operating areas.

The warning follows an armed attack in the southern Red Sea that demonstrated pirate groups remain capable of carrying out aggressive close approaches against commercial vessels.

Dominguez urged shipowners and operators to continue implementing industry Best Management Practices (BMP) and conduct comprehensive risk assessments before transiting the region.

The IMO is continuing its anti-piracy efforts through the Djibouti Code of Conduct and its Jeddah Amendment, which brings together 22 countries across the Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden to coordinate maritime security operations and strengthen regional capacity.

The piracy warning came alongside broader remarks on maritime security, with Dominguez also acknowledging the recent easing of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

“Seafarers have tragically lost their lives in connection with this conflict, and the impact has been felt well beyond the region, with real consequences for global trade, energy and food security,” he said. “I am encouraged that the situation now shows signs of improvement, and I hope that we will soon see affected crew members be brought to safety and for shipping trade in the area to be restored.”

Globally, reported piracy and armed robbery incidents increased 17% in 2025, rising to 171 incidents from 146 the previous year, according to IMO data. The resurgence around the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden comes as shipping companies continue to contend with overlapping security threats from piracy, regional conflicts, and attacks on commercial vessels across one of the world’s busiest maritime trade corridors.