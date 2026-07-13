IMO Honors Norwegian Rescue Diver with Posthumous Bravery Award for Fatal Attempt to Save Child

The International Maritime Organization has awarded its highest honor for bravery at sea posthumously to Norwegian rescue diver and chief mate Adrian Willyson Brask, who died while attempting to save a young girl trapped after a fishing vessel capsized in the Lofoten archipelago last year.

Brask, chief mate and diver aboard the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue vessel RS 125 Det Norske Veritas, was selected to receive the 2026 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea following nominations from the Norwegian government and the International Federation of Shipmasters’ Associations (IFSMA).

The award was endorsed by the IMO Council during its 137th session in London last week after a review of more than 50 nominations from around the world. It will be presented posthumously at the IMO Awards Ceremony in December.

“By knowingly accepting extraordinary personal risk in an effort to save a young life, Mr. Brask made the ultimate sacrifice and embodied the highest traditions of maritime search and rescue service,” IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in recommending the award.

Rescue Mission Turned Tragedy

The incident occurred on September 26, 2025, in Norway’s Lofoten archipelago when a chartered fishing vessel carrying four adult tourists, two children and a fishing guide capsized in the powerful tidal currents of Nappstraumen.

After receiving a distress call, a rescue helicopter from Norway’s 330 Squadron and the rescue vessel RS 125 Det Norske Veritas responded to the scene. Six survivors were found clinging to the overturned hull, but one child remained missing in the water.

Brask entered the frigid waters despite strong, unpredictable currents and poor underwater visibility, conducting an intensive search beneath and around the capsized vessel. He was later recovered from the water unconscious and could not be revived despite prolonged resuscitation efforts. The missing child was not found.

The IMO Council cited Brask’s “exceptional courage, selflessness and self-sacrifice” in recognizing his actions.

Other Acts of Maritime Bravery Recognized

The Council also awarded Certificates of Commendation to several individuals and crews for outstanding acts of bravery at sea.

Among the recipients were two members of the Philippine Coast Guard Sea Marshal Force, SN2 Nick-Nick S. Udasanand SN2 Ian Glenn B. Morfe, who helped save 316 passengers after the ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 sank during a nighttime emergency.

The United States received a Certificate of Commendation for Captain Thomas Michael Leaf and the crew of the tanker Stena Immaculate. The crew was recognized for its response following the vessel’s collision with a containership, which triggered explosions and a fire involving aviation fuel cargo. Their actions enabled the safe evacuation of all 23 crew members while helping prevent a major environmental disaster.

The IMO also issued Letters of Commendation to mariners, naval personnel and rescue crews from Bangladesh, China, France, Greece, India, Ireland, Japan and Liberia for rescues ranging from firefighting aboard burning tankers to helicopter operations in severe weather and lifesaving efforts following shipwrecks and aircraft crashes.

In addition, four merchant vessels nominated by Iran, Kuwait and Poland received special recognition for rescuing migrants at sea.

The IMO Honours for Exceptional Bravery at Sea are presented annually to individuals or groups who risk their own lives to save others at sea or prevent significant damage to the marine environment. Nominations are evaluated through a multi-stage process involving an assessment panel made up of representatives from leading international shipping, rescue and maritime labor organizations before final approval by the IMO Council.