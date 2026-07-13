IMO Council Reaffirms Freedom of Navigation, Condemns Attacks on Commercial Shipping

The International Maritime Organization’s Council has adopted a resolution reaffirming freedom of navigation through international straits, condemning attacks on commercial vessels, and calling for unhindered transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

The resolution, adopted at the conclusion of last week’s IMO Council’s 137th session, underscores that the right of transit passage through straits used for international navigation “should not be threatened, impeded, denied, hampered, impaired or suspended” and emphasizes that coastal states must regulate traffic in accordance with international law and IMO conventions.

The statement comes as commercial shipping continues to face heightened security risks in and around the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding and a fresh round of attacks on merchant vessels that have sharply reduced traffic through the waterway.

Addressing the Strait of Hormuz specifically, the Council condemned attacks on civilian commercial ships and called for a de-escalation of regional tensions. It stressed that any arrangements reached by the region’s littoral states must guarantee the non-discriminatory and unimpeded right of transit passage for all vessels through the IMO-recognized traffic separation scheme established in 1968.

The Council also reaffirmed that passage through the Strait should remain free of tolls and other charges in accordance with international law, a position that comes after recent discussions about potential transit fees and permitting requirements in the strategically important waterway.

The Council requested IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez to explore options for improving maritime safety in the region and to work with coastal states, other IMO members, and industry stakeholders on a coordinated return to normal shipping operations through the Strait.

Beyond the Middle East, the Council highlighted the long-running cooperative management model used by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore as a potential example of regional collaboration. It encouraged governments and industry to continue supporting the mechanism through financial and in-kind contributions to its navigation and trust funds.

The Council also approved IMO’s 2025 annual report and financial statements, noting that assessed contributions from member states remain the organization’s primary source of funding. IMO reported total revenue of £77.96 million in 2025, up nearly 3% from the previous year, while maintaining a member-state contribution collection rate of 99.1%.

Other decisions included approving an updated risk management policy with a new fraud risk annex, reviewing progress under the IMO Member State Audit Scheme, and granting consultative status to several non-governmental organizations, including the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, SEA-LNG, the International Electric Marine Association, and, on a provisional basis, The Ocean Foundation.