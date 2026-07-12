Hormuz Route Open Despite Iran Declaration, Maritime Group Says

By Sara Gharaibeh

Jul 12, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The Strait of Hormuz’s southern route remained open to shipping on Sunday despite Iran declaring the waterway closed as tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Tehran escalated, a maritime advisory group said.

The path along the Omani coastline is still available for transit, the Joint Maritime Information Center said in a note. Describing the threat-level in the strait as still “severe,” it told mariners to expect radio communications with naval forces and be aware of a danger from mines.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced earlier Sunday it wouldn’t allow any vessels to pass the strait until foreign interference ends, accusing the US of seeking to create disruptions.

American forces struck Iran for a third time in a week overnight, after a Cyprus-flagged container ship was hit nine nautical miles off the Omani coast, causing a fire and forcing the crew to abandon the vessel.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz — through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas once moved — has been central to US-Iran peace negotiations. A fresh barrage of assaults early Sunday that saw the Islamic Republic target at least five American allies in the region, including Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, are putting a ceasefire that began last month under extreme stress.

There was almost no visible traffic in the strait on Sunday, with only two oil products tankers seen approaching the waterway.

Crew from the struck container ship were rescued by local authorities, UK Maritime Trade Operations reported, while India said one of its nationals who was onboard is missing.

The IRGC halted a cargo ship after firing a warning shot because it tried to transit the strait on Saturday despite a warning, according to Iran’s IRIB news agency. The Fars agency also reported Iranian forces had “struck and halted a second non-compliant vessel,” though it didn’t provide further details.

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