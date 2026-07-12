US Launches Fresh Iran Strikes As Tehran Declares Hormuz Closed

By Arsalan Shahla

Jul 11, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The US launched its third round of strikes on Iran this week as Tehran declared that it’s closing the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice.”

US Central Command said President Donald Trump ordered the fresh strikes, which targeted Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels, after Iranian forces attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship. A civilian crew member is missing from the M/V GFS Galaxy and the container ship was unable to continue its journey after suffering significant damage, Central Command said.

At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026

Iran’s state-run media reported explosions at multiple areas along the country’s southern coasts, including the energy and petrochemical hubs of Bushehr and Asalouyeh. Blasts were also reported at the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Bandar-e Dayyer, as well as the Sirik area near the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran made a poor choice,” Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on social media. “Now they pay.”

Iran’s armed forces launched retaliatory strikes against US military assets in the region, following US bombardments of Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications infrastructure hours earlier.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it fired ballistic missiles at the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, targeting a US command and control center and multiple drone hangars. The IRGC said the US had earlier “sought to create disruption in the south of the Strait of Hormuz” by “instigating several vessels.” The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the Guards also targeted Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar with ballistic missiles.

In a separate statement, Iran’s regular army announced drone strikes targeting a US Patriot missile battery, an ammunition depot and a radar site in Kuwait, alongside a US communications array and radar installation in Bahrain. Iranian state media also reported targeted strikes against US naval logistics hubs and aircraft carrier refueling platforms situated at Oman’s Port of Duqm.

Qatar said it intercepted missiles targeting the country, while there were reports of air defense sirens across Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier on Sunday, the IRGC announced the Hormuz closure, saying it won’t allow any vessels to pass through until foreign interference ends, according to state-run IRIB News. The IRGC halted a cargo ship after firing a warning shot because it tried to transit the strait on Saturday despite being told not to, IRIB added. Fars reported Iranian forces had “struck and halted a second non-compliant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz,” though it did not provide further details.

There was almost no visible traffic in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, with only two oil products tankers seen approaching the chokepoint. One empty very large crude carrier began signaling again in the Persian Gulf close to the Omani side early Sunday, suggesting it pushed through the waterway from the Gulf of Oman without its transponders turned on. Bloomberg News couldn’t immediately determine when the supertanker crossed the strait.

The latest strikes and counterstrikes cast significant doubts over the potential for talks aimed at trying to reach a more lasting peace deal. The rhetoric had been getting more heated on both sides in recent days even as the two parties had suggested there was still room for conversations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Oman on Saturday for talks on the future of Hormuz, but there was no sign of involvement by senior US envoys.

Earlier, Iran demanded that the US implement key commitments under a recent deal before more talks take place, rejecting Trump’s contention that negotiations could continue without a ceasefire. Tehran said Washington must meet Iran’s conditions for resolving transit issues through the Strait of Hormuz and normalizing its oil exports.

On Friday, Trump had threatened to shower Iran with “1000 Missiles” if it acted on a threat to kill the US leader, “in this case, ME!”

The US had also demanded that Iran publicly declare all channels of the Hormuz open to shipping and pledge not to attack civilian vessels transiting the waterway. Tehran would face consequences if it fails to deliver the public assurance, senior Trump administration officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Those demands followed several days of US airstrikes and Iranian retaliation that sent oil prices higher this week.

The Islamic Republic is holding a three-day memorial ceremony for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a days-long funeral that drew large crowds to cities in Iran and neighboring Iraq. Khamenei was killed in an attack as the US and Israel began their war on Iran at the end of February.

His son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Saturday called for revenge for the killing of his father.

“It is our certain and undeniable duty that this revenge be carried out,” he said in a post on X.

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.