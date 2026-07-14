MSC Ships Earn First-Ever Presidential Unit Citation in Military Sealift Command History

Two Military Sealift Command ships have earned the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC) for the first time in the command’s 77-year history, recognizing the civilian-crewed vessels for their role supporting the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group during Operation Epic Fury.

Military Sealift Command announced Tuesday that fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) received the prestigious unit award for providing critical logistics support to U.S. Navy and allied forces during the deployment.

The Presidential Unit Citation is among the U.S. military’s highest unit awards and is presented for extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy.

During the seven-month deployment, the two Combat Logistics Force ships completed 41 underway replenishments, transferring 3.4 million gallons of jet fuel, 5.2 million gallons of F-76 marine diesel fuel, and 2,304 pallets of cargo. The crews also processed more than 160 pallets of incoming aviation cargo, enabling the strike group’s sustained operations at sea.

In addition to the unit citation, 20 Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) aboard Kanawha will receive individual awards recognizing their performance during the deployment.

Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, is scheduled to present the Presidential Unit Citation to the crew of Kanawha during a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk on July 17. A separate ceremony for William McLeanwill be announced later.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for Military Sealift Command, whose more than 140 civilian-crewed ships provide the logistics backbone for the U.S. Navy by delivering fuel, ammunition, supplies and equipment to deployed forces worldwide.

USNS Kanawha, the 10th ship in the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet oiler program, entered service in 1991 and is operated by a crew of 114 Civil Service Mariners. Together with ships such as William McLean, the Combat Logistics Force enables U.S. and allied naval vessels to remain on station for extended periods without returning to port for resupply.

Over its 77-year history, Military Sealift Command says it has conducted hundreds of thousands of replenishments at sea in support of U.S. and coalition naval operations.