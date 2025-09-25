Everllence Lands Landmark Methanol Engine Order for 10 Vale VLOCs

Qingdao Beihai shipyard has ordered 10 Everllence B&W 7G80ME-LGIM engines for the construction of 10 Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs) with a capacity of 325,000 dwt. The order represents one of the most significant adoptions of methanol propulsion technology in the bulk carrier segment to date.

These vessels, being built for Chinese shipping companies Shandong Shipping Corp. and Bohai Ocean Shipping Co Ltd., will be chartered by Brazilian multinational Vale S.A. for iron ore transportation from Brazil to China.

Each vessel will be equipped with Everllence’s proprietary EGRTC (Exhaust Gas Recirculation – Turbocharger Cut-out) system to ensure Tier III NOx compliance, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to reducing emissions.

“Over the years we have experienced a wave of ME-LGIM orders and it is encouraging to see prominent players demonstrating their decarbonization credentials in taking these vessels on charter,” said Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at Everllence. “In a multi-fuel future, we expect methanol to figure prominently across all vessel segments and these newbuildings will be capable of trading carbon-neutrally when powered by green methanol.”

Christian Ludwig, Head of Sales and Promotion at Everllence, highlighted the proven track record of the technology: “With more than 230 orders and over 600,000 running hours accumulated whilst running on methanol, the ME-LGIM engine has proven itself and become the de facto industry standard for the methanol propulsion of large merchant-marine vessels.”

Ludwig also noted the economic advantages of methanol propulsion: “As the engines are readily available and methanol dual-fuel types have a lower capital outlay compared to other, alternative fuel-propulsion solutions for ships, we fully expect to add even more orders within the bulk-carrier segment in the near future.”

Everllence, formerly known as MAN Energy Solutions, employs approximately 15,000 people across more than 140 sites globally.