Orsted Resumes Work on US Offshore Wind Farm After Stop-work Order Lifted

COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Denmark’s Orsted said on Wednesday it had resumed work on a U.S. offshore wind project after a federal judge on Monday ruled it could restart construction while the Trump administration’s legal case to fully halt the project continues.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a stop-work order on August 22 for Revolution Wind, marking the latest development in President Donald Trump’s broader campaign to dismantle the renewable energy sector.

Revolution Wind, located 15 miles (24 km) off the coast of Rhode Island, was 80% complete with all offshore foundations in place and 45 of 65 wind turbines installed at the time.

Once completed, Revolution Wind is expected to produce enough electricity to power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Orsted and joint venture partner Skyborn Renewables have already spent or committed about $5 billion to the project, according to U.S. court filings by the companies. They would incur over $1 billion in breakaway costs if it were to be canceled.

