gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,740 members

Wind turbines off of Block Island

Wind turbines at Orsted's Block Island wind farm off Rhode Island, one of two commercial offshore wind farms in the United States. Credit: PennyJack Creative/Shutterstock

Federal Court Reverses Trump’s Stop-Work Order on Revolution Wind

Reuters
Total Views: 0
September 22, 2025
Reuters

By Jan Wolfe

Sept 22 (Reuters) – A federal judge on Monday granted a request by Danish offshore wind developer Orsted to restart work on the nearly finished Revolution Wind project, which President Donald Trump’s administration halted last month.

Orsted’s U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 9% at $11.60 following the ruling by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth.

The ruling is a legal setback for Trump, who has sought to block expansion of offshore wind in U.S. waters. Attorneys for the administration had argued that the project, located off the coast of Rhode Island, failed to comply with some conditions of its permit.

At the end of a two-hour court hearing in Washington, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the Trump administration from enforcing an order it issued last month to halt construction.

Lamberth, a senior judge appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, said the Trump administration had offered contradictory reasons for issuing its stop work order, and that the explanations offered weeks after the halt were “the height of arbitrary and capricious” government conduct.

He also said Revolution Wind had reasonably relied on government assurances that were withdrawn without due process, imperiling a $5 billion investment.

“If Revolution Wind cannot meet benchmark deadlines, the entire project could collapse,” Lamberth said. “There is no doubt in my mind of irreparable harm to the plaintiffs.”

“Revolution Wind will continue to seek to work collaboratively with the U.S. Administration and other stakeholders toward a prompt resolution,” an Orsted spokesman said in a press release.

“Revolution Wind will resume impacted construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority,” the spokesman added.

Orsted and its joint venture partner Skyborn Renewables had asked for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit they filed earlier this month challenging the U.S. Interior Department’s stop-work order.

Interior Department officials were not immediately available for comment.

Revolution Wind is located 15 miles off the coast of Rhode Island and, once completed, is expected to produce enough electricity to power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

orsted
president trump
revolution wind
trump administration
US Offshore Wind
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,740 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows the installation of the first offshore wind turbine at South Fork Wind
Offshore

Trump Puts 15,000 Offshore Wind Jobs at Risk With Halt Orders

Cesar Lima never gave much thought to the politics of offshore wind. Most days, the ironworker focused on his shift 15 miles out at sea, climbing turbines and watching dolphins gliding past his vessel off the coast of Rhode Island. That changed when President Donald Trump’s administration ordered work to stop on the Revolution Wind project a month ago.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 152
A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted.
Offshore

Trump Administration’s Halt on Rhode Island Offshore Wind Project is Unjustified, Developer Says

Sept 18 (Reuters) – The owners of Revolution Wind said the Trump administration’s reasons for stopping work on its Rhode Island offshore wind farm were “factually incorrect” and only disclosed after it had ordered a...

September 19, 2025
Total Views: 582
Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Legal Battle Intensifies as States Fight to Revive Halted Revolution Wind Project

Connecticut and Rhode Island attorneys general have escalated their legal fight against the Trump administration’s abrupt halt to the Revolution Wind offshore energy project, filing for a preliminary injunction to...

September 18, 2025
Total Views: 933