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Dual Hormuz Blockade Cuts Ship Transits to Near Zero

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Dual Hormuz Blockade Cuts Ship Transits to Near Zero

Bloomberg
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April 27, 2026

By Prejula Prem and Julian Lee (Bloomberg) — The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut to international shipping as the double blow of Iranian and US blockades leaves the key energy corridor largely dormant.

A tiny trickle of vessels, most with links to Iran, was observed in recent days. Traffic is generally steering clear after tensions in the waterway escalated last week as Iranian gunboats fired on ships, while US forces seized two oil tankers.

Three Iran-linked ships exited the Persian Gulf through the strait on Monday morning, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. No incoming vessels were observed.

The Middle East war, now in its ninth week, has choked off vast supplies of crude and fuels to global markets. Oil is trading above $100 a barrel after efforts to resume peace talks stalled, leaving Hormuz almost impassable.

Ship Movements

Two bulk carriers and a liquefied petroleum gas tanker, all with ties to Tehran, departed the Gulf on Monday. That followed a quiet Sunday, where commercial exits were limited to an Iran-linked fuel tanker and a bulk carrier, alongside two regional cargo ships. A fuel tanker with connections to China was seen entering the Gulf on Sunday.

Most Iran-linked ships that exited in recent days didn’t sail past the Gulf of Oman. It isn’t yet clear whether those vessels were scheduled for regional stops or have been forced to wait out the US navy blockade.

Vessels transiting Hormuz with active Automatic Identification System signals during the past day were confined to a narrow northern lane near the Iranian islands of Larak and Qeshm, a route approved by Tehran.

The US blockade may encourage Iran-linked ships entering or leaving the Persian Gulf to switch off their signals to avoid detection, making it harder to get an accurate picture of traffic. That means transit figures may sometimes be revised higher when vessels reappear far away from the riskiest waters.

It was common, even before the US imposed its latest restrictions, for Iran-linked ships to stop sending signals as they headed into Hormuz to exit the Persian Gulf. They generally didn’t enable them again until well into the Strait of Malacca in Southeast Asia, about 13 days’ sailing from Iran’s Kharg Island.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

iran
Iran conflict
Iran maritime blockade
persian gulf
strait of hormuz

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

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