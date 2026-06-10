First Seafarer Casualties Reported as U.S. Iran Blockade Takes Human Toll

At least two crew members were reported missing and one injured after U.S. forces disabled a tanker in the Gulf of Oman late Tuesday, in what appears to be the first reported seafarer casualties of Washington’s maritime blockade of Iran.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), U.S. forces disabled the Palau-flagged tanker M/T Settebello at approximately 11:14 p.m. on June 9 after the vessel allegedly failed to comply with instructions while transiting the Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM said a U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the vessel’s engine room after the crew repeatedly ignored directions from American forces.

The military described the action as part of its ongoing effort to enforce the blockade against Iranian oil exports.

“U.S. forces disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency initially reported an incident involving a tanker approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, Oman. Local authorities reported an engine room fire and launched an evacuation effort after receiving distress calls from the vessel.

UKMTO said the tanker reported one casualty and two crew members missing, while authorities continued search and rescue operations.

Reuters, citing maritime security sources, reported the vessel was the Settebello and that the incident was likely linked to U.S. blockade operations.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that 21 Indian seafarers had been rescued while three Indian crew members remained missing.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Indian officials were coordinating with Omani authorities on the ongoing search effort.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,” the Ministry added.

The incident comes one day after U.S. forces disabled another tanker, the M/T Marivex, which CENTCOM said was attempting to reach an Iranian port in violation of the blockade.

With the latest operation, CENTCOM said U.S. forces have now disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied with military instructions, and allowed 42 humanitarian vessels to proceed since blockade operations began on April 13.

Until now, U.S. military statements had reported no casualties from blockade enforcement actions.

The reported injuries and missing crew members are likely to intensify scrutiny of the blockade and renew concerns from maritime organizations about the risks facing civilian seafarers operating in the region.

On Tuesday, International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez warned that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz remain too dangerous for commercial shipping and reiterated that “the protection of their lives must remain the overriding priority at all times.”

President Donald Trump touted the effectiveness of the U.S. blockade on social media on Wednesday, claiming Iran’s military had been “completely defeated” and describing the operation as “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare.” Trump asserted that “nothing gets through unless we want it to,” while claiming Iran was no longer able to conduct meaningful commerce and was rapidly becoming a “failed nation.”

CENTCOM has not publicly commented on the reported casualties.