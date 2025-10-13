DNV Launches First E-Methanol Procurement Platform for EU and UK

DNV has launched the first public tender portal for e-methanol procurement across the European Union and United Kingdom, connecting industrial offtakers with a European producer in an effort to scale supply of the low-carbon fuel for maritime transport and heavy industry.

The initiative comes as demand grows for clean energy carriers that can decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. E-methanol, produced from renewable hydrogen and captured biogenic carbon, supports compliance with European regulatory frameworks including RED III, Fit for 55, EU ETS, ReFuelEU Aviation, and FuelEU Maritime, as well as the International Maritime Organization’s decarbonization targets.

Several EU member states including Germany, Spain, France and Belgium are adopting or proposing blending mandates for renewable fuels of non-biological origin that exceed EU-level targets, in some cases doubling or quadrupling minimum thresholds. At the same time, constraints on biofuel feedstock and tightening regulations are pushing prices higher, highlighting the need for alternative renewable fuels. However, sourcing reliable and verifiable supply remains a barrier.

Santiago Blanco, Vice-President and Regional Director at DNV, said the market mechanisms to scale e-methanol are still forming despite available technology. “By launching this tender, we are applying our neutral expertise to de-risk the procurement process for both producers and offtakers,” Blanco said. “This is about turning ambition into actionable supply agreements and accelerating the fuel transition in Europe.”

The tender consists of two stages: a non-binding qualification phase to identify serious potential offtakers, followed by direct negotiations between shortlisted parties and the producer.

The product will be fully compliant with RED III and the Delegated Acts governing RFNBO certification, with certification in place from project start. Delivery is expected to begin in the second half of 2028, with flexible delivery options available to offtakers across the EU and UK.

The tender is open to industrial users, maritime operators, traders, and other organizations committed to net-zero targets and sustainable sourcing.