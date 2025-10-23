gCaptain-logo
containership

Photo: By Alex Kolokythas Photography / Shutterstock

DNV Awards HD KSOE Approval in Principle for Nuclear-Powered Containership Design

Mike Schuler
October 23, 2025

Classification society DNV has awarded HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering an Approval in Principle for a 15,000 TEU container vessel design powered by nuclear-powered Small Modular Reactor technology. The AiP was presented at the KORMARINE tradefair in Busan, Korea, marking a significant development in the industry’s exploration of nuclear propulsion for commercial ships.

The vessel concept is designed to operate at 24 knots and incorporates a supercritical CO?-based power generation system, which offers higher thermal efficiency and a reduced equipment footprint compared to conventional steam-based systems. DNV reviewed the conceptual design according to relevant rules and regulations, including safety levels outlined in SOLAS Ch. VIII and the IMO Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships.

“This SMR-powered container vessel concept represents a key milestone in our efforts to explore alternative fuels for decarbonizing shipping,” said Dr. Kwangpil Chang, CTO of HD KSOE. “The design focuses intensely on the safety of the vessel and advancing the propulsion system in the application of SMR technology. In addition, we have developed a novel shielding and containment system, which is designed to maintain reactor safety and vessel survivability even in the event of collisions, groundings, or sinking accidents.”

The development process included close collaboration between DNV and HD KSOE to assess overall safety and the advanced power generation system design. In May 2025, the two companies conducted a HAZID workshop at DNV’s headquarters in Oslo to identify potential risks and accident scenarios for nuclear-powered vessels and guide design improvements.

Geir Dugstad, Technical Director at DNV, noted the significance of the achievement. “Shifting environmental requirements and advances in technology are reigniting interest in nuclear propulsion as a potential solution for maritime decarbonization. But with little recent experience in utilizing nuclear power for cargo vessels, this AiP represents an important first step in building the technical verification process for nuclear-powered vessels.”

DNV recently released a white paper examining nuclear vessels for commercial shipping, covering reactor technologies, vessel construction and operation, fuel management, waste handling, and oversight of nuclear supply chains.

An Approval in Principle is an independent assessment of a concept within a defined framework of requirements that confirms the feasibility of the design and verifies that no significant technical barriers exist to its implementation.

