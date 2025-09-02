gCaptain-logo
A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted.

A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted, Denmark, September 4, 2023.

Democratic Governors Call on Trump to Uphold Wind Permits

September 2, 2025

By Skylar Woodhouse (Bloomberg) — Democratic governors are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s plans to halt offshore wind developments. 

“We are looking for the Trump Administration to uphold all offshore wind permits already granted and allow these projects to be constructed,” said a statement issued Monday by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Trump has a deep, long-running dislike of wind farms he’s derided as ugly, bird-killing monstrosities. But his administration has moved more aggressively in recent weeks to restrict their construction, including by blocking projects from obtaining rural development business loans, halting construction of a nearly completed Orsted A/S venture near Rhode Island and moving to invalidate the permit for another planned project off the Maryland coast. 

Trump said last week that his administration would not allow windmills to go up “unless there’s a legal situation where somebody committed to it a long time ago.”

“Efforts to walk back these commitments jeopardize hardworking families, wasting years of progress and ceding leadership to foreign competitors,” the governors said in the statement. “Workers, businesses, and communities need certainty, not reversals that would cost tens of thousands of American jobs and critical investment. Sudden reversals would also impact countless other workers and taxpayers on scores of non-energy public projects.” 

The administration has focused scrutiny on offshore wind projects where it has unique power; the ventures are planned in federal waters managed by the Interior Department and depend on a slew of US government authorizations. Under former President Joe Biden, the US approved 11 of them. 

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday that “With the exception of ridiculous, corrupt politician approved ‘Windmills,’ which are killing every State and Country that uses them, Energy prices are falling, ‘big time.’”

Trump also said in late August that the US would not approve solar and wind projects that hurt farmland, claiming they are inflating electricity prices.

