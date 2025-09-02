gCaptain-logo
Stock photo of a tanker at sea

File Photo: Zacarias Pereira da Mata / Shutterstock

Seafarers Abandoned on Sanctioned Tanker in Persian Gulf Face Growing Crisis

Mike Schuler
September 2, 2025

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) is urgently calling on UAE maritime authorities to intervene in a severe case of seafarer abandonment in the Persian Gulf, where 19 crew members remain trapped aboard the tanker Global Peace.

The vessel, anchored off Al Hamriyah near the UAE coast, carries 17 Indian nationals along with one seafarer each from Bangladesh and Ukraine. Many have been aboard for 15 months—well beyond the 11-month maximum permitted under the Maritime Labour Convention 2006 (MLC).

“This is a shocking case of abandonment that shines a light on how seafarers can be unseen victims of the illicit oil trade – it’s imperative that the UAE’s maritime authorities act now to save these seafarers and put an end to their ordeal,” said ITF Inspectorate Coordinator Steve Trowsdale.

The situation is particularly concerning as the Global Peace has no known flag and is owned by UAE-based Glory International FZ-LLC, a company that has been under US sanctions since April. Investigations reveal the vessel likely has no insurance, and seafarers’ contracts reference fictitious ITF collective bargaining agreements.

For some crew members, employment contracts expired more than five months ago, yet their right to repatriation continues to be ignored in clear violation of international maritime law.

The case highlights the UAE’s status as a global hotspot for seafarer abandonment. ITF data shows the Emirates recorded 32 vessel abandonments in just the first eight months of 2025, second only to Türkiye’s 43 cases during the same period. Notably, the UAE has not ratified the MLC, which would provide greater protections for seafarers in its waters.

“This case of abandonment exemplifies the lengths that criminal outfits like Glory International will go to in order to secure their illegal profits,” Trowsdale noted. “With illegitimate companies like this, it’s clear that seafarers are nothing more than expendable assets there to be used and abused.”

Abandonment Surges

The abandonment has been formally filed with the joint International Maritime Organization (IMO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) abandonment database. The filing comes as 2025 is on track to become the worst year on record for seafarer abandonment globally, with 2,648 cases across 259 vessels recorded through August.

Last year saw 3,133 seafarers abandoned across 312 vessels—representing an 87% increase from 2023 figures.

“As it massively expands its maritime industry, the UAE can and must do much more to protect seafarers’ human rights from criminal abuse in its waters. If the UAE takes seafarers’ rights seriously, it must ratify the MLC,” urged Trowsdale.

