gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,162 members

An anchored tanker ship at night

Photo: Shutterstock

U.S. Treasury Hits Iraqi-Iranian Oil Laundering Network with Sanctions

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 2, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on a complex network of shipping companies and vessels led by Iraqi-Kittitian businessman Waleed al-Samarra’i for smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi product.

According to Treasury officials, the network primarily operates by covertly blending Iranian oil with Iraqi oil, which is then deliberately marketed as solely Iraqi in origin to circumvent international sanctions. This operation has reportedly generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for both the Iranian regime and al-Samarra’i.

“Iraq cannot become a safe haven for terrorists, which is why the United States is working to counter Iran’s influence in the country,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “By targeting Iran’s oil revenue stream, Treasury will further degrade the regime’s ability to carry out attacks against the United States and its allies”.

Al-Samarra’i, a dual citizen of Iraq and St. Kitts & Nevis, manages his operation from the United Arab Emirates through two companies: Babylon Navigation DMCC, which handles logistics and shipping, and Galaxy Oil FZ LLC, which markets the energy products globally.

Treasury officials estimate the network generates approximately $300 million annually for Iran and its partners.

The smuggling operation employs sophisticated methods, including a fleet of nine Liberia-flagged vessels—ADENA, LILIANA, CAMILLA, DELFINA, BIANCA, ROBERTA, ALEXANDRA, BELLAGIO, and PAOLA—to blend Iranian and Iraqi oil at sea through ship-to-ship transfers in the Arabian Gulf and at Iraqi ports.

To conceal their activities, these vessels engage in ship-to-ship transfers with U.S.-sanctioned vessels from Iran’s shadow fleet, and employ deceptive practices such as conducting transfers at night, AIS spoofing, and creating gaps in location reporting.

The sanctions build on OFAC’s July 3 action against Salim Ahmed Said’s network, which employed similar tactics to smuggle blended Iraqi and Iranian oil.

As a result of these sanctions, all property and interests of the designated persons within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

Tags:

iran sanctions
tankers
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,162 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A Symphony
Shipping

Blast Reported Near Liberia-Flagged Tanker Off Saudi Port Of Yanbu 

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) – British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Sunday that a Liberia-flagged Israeli-owned tanker reported an explosion nearby, southwest of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Yanbu.  A vessel reported “a splash in...

August 31, 2025
Total Views: 2598
Bulk carrier Aroyat and general cargo vessel Resilient Africa arrives to the sea port of Chornomorsk. Photo September 16, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer.
Shipping

Bulk Carrier Damaged In Black Sea Blast Near Odesa

KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) – A civilian bulk carrier flying the flag of Belize has sustained minor damage after hitting an unknown explosive device near the Ukrainian seaport of Chornomorsk, two sources told...

August 31, 2025
Total Views: 1462
Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

Spot Rate Slump Threatens to Sink Carrier Profits

Container spot freight rates on the main east-west deepsea trades witnessed more declines this week, as a combination of weak demand and excess supply of slot capacity prevailed.

August 29, 2025
Total Views: 1011