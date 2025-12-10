gCaptain-logo
The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

CMA CGM Doubles Female Seafarer Numbers in First Year of She Sails Initiative

Mike Schuler
December 10, 2025

French shipping giant CMA CGM has successfully doubled its female seafaring workforce within just one year of launching its She Sails program, marking significant progress in an industry that has traditionally struggled with gender diversity.

The program, launched in December 2024, has increased the number of women seafarers aboard CMA CGM vessels from 200 to 403 by the end of 2025, representing a 101% increase. Building on this momentum, the company has now set an ambitious target of 1,000 women at sea by the end of 2030.

“In just one year, our program has proven its effectiveness: the results exceed our expectations,” said Christine Cabau Woehrel, the Group’s Executive Vice President in charge of Operations and Assets. “More women are accessing key positions, their career paths are accelerating, their confidence is growing, and our teams are gaining in both diversity and performance.”

The program’s success has been supported by a network of 42 ambassadors across 19 countries and strategic partnerships with maritime academies in Abu Dhabi and India, with additional agreements in development for the Philippines and Indonesia. These partnerships aim to strengthen the recruitment pipeline of female cadets entering the industry.

Career advancement has been a key focus, with 74 promotions recorded during the year. Eight women advanced to senior officer positions representing the four highest levels of responsibility on board, while 48 moved from cadet to junior officer ranks. In a first for the company, one woman was promoted from deckhand to qualified deckhand.

The She Sails program operates on three pillars: attraction, promotion, and retention. The initiative offers internship opportunities and mentoring programs for female students in maritime education, while emphasizing equal growth opportunities, equal pay, and protection against harassment for current employees.

The program targets women seafarers, female students engaged in maritime studies, and those interested in pursuing careers at sea, positioning maritime work as a path combining adventure, global perspective, and professional passion.

CMA CGM has reaffirmed its commitment to making gender diversity and equal opportunities a lasting reality across its operations, continuing efforts to support maritime careers for women and reshape the global merchant navy.

CMA CGM
diversity
seafarers
women in maritime
