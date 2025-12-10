gCaptain-logo
offshore oil rig

FILE PHOTO: Lukasz Z / Shutterstock

US Holds First Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Auction Since 2023

Reuters
December 10, 2025

Dec 10 (Reuters) – The Trump administration will hold the government’s first sale of oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico since 2023 on Wednesday, a key test of industry appetite for offshore acreage at a time when the United States is seeking to unleash more domestic fossil fuel production.

The auction is the first of 30 mandated by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax cut and spending bill, which he signed into law in July. His administration’s plans for offshore leasing are a significant departure from that of his predecessor, President Joe Biden, which had planned for a historically small number of oil and gas auctions as part of an effort to move away from fossil fuels and address climate change.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management offered 81.2 million acres in the Gulf at a royalty rate of 12.5%, the lowest permitted by Trump’s new tax law. Previously, as mandated by Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, oil companies were required to pay a minimum of 16.66% in royalties to the U.S. Treasury, states and other federal funds.

Trump’s law lowered the rate to encourage industry participation in lease sales. U.S. crude oil prices are down about 20% this year, which can limit investment by drillers, though technological innovations in deep-sea drilling are expected to help boost Gulf production.

Offshore production accounts for about 15% of U.S. output, but has lagged onshore shale fields in recent years because of longer timelines and higher upfront costs.

According to a document of pre-sale statistics on the BOEM website, 26 companies submitted a total of 219 bids on 1.02 million acres, about 1.3% of the acreage offered.

The bids will be read at an event livestreamed on BOEM’s website on Wednesday morning.

The last Gulf sale in 2023 attracted 352 bids by 26 companies covering 1.73 million acres. It raised $382 million, the highest of any federal offshore lease sale since 2015.

(Reporting by Nichola GroomEditing by Bill Berkrot)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

gulf of mexico
offshore oil and gas
united states
