Emergency Crews Battle Fire on Offshore Platform in California’s Santa Barbara Channel

A fire broke out Monday aboard DCOR’s offshore Platform Habitat in the Santa Barbara Channel, prompting a multi-agency emergency response from the U.S. Coast Guard and local fire authorities.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, all 26 crew members aboard the platform were safely evacuated with no injuries reported. A 1,000-yard safety zone has been established around the facility as firefighting and response operations continue.

“USCG, SB Harbor Patrol, SB County Fire, SB City Fire & Ventura County Fire are responding to a fire on platform HABITAT 7.5nm off Santa Barbara,” the Coast Guard said in an initial statement. “All 26 crew evacuated safely. A 1000 yard safety zone is in effect around the platform.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and officials have not yet reported whether there has been any pollution release or damage to surrounding waters.

Platform Habitat is part of the Pitas Point Field in federal Pacific Outer Continental Shelf waters offshore California. The platform, primarily a gas-producing offshore facility, was installed in 1981 and began production in 1983, according to Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement data. Located about 7.8 miles offshore in approximately 290 feet of water, the facility includes 24 well slots.

DCOR operates nine offshore oil and gas platforms off California’s coast in federal Pacific OCS waters, according to BSEE records. Most are located in the Santa Barbara Channel, including Platforms Gilda, Gina, Hillhouse, Henry, Habitat, and others, while Platform Edith operates offshore Long Beach in the Beta Field.

The incident comes just weeks after BOEM released a final Environmental Impact Statement evaluating DCOR’s proposal to conduct well stimulation treatments, including hydraulic fracturing, on nearby Platform Gilda in the Santa Barbara Channel. The proposal covers up to 16 existing wells and remains under federal review pending a separate Record of Decision.

Federal and local authorities have not yet released additional details on the current Platform Habitat fire or the condition of the facility.