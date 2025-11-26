China’s LNG Imports Set to Drop for 13th Month, Kpler Data Show

By Sing Yee Ong (Bloomberg) — Seaborne shipments of liquefied natural gas to China in November are set to drop for a 13th straight month on an annual basis, extending a slump in purchases as domestic output and piped imports remain strong.
Deliveries are expected to be around 5.81 million tons, according to Kpler, an analytics firm that tracks shipping data to make forecasts. That’s about 5.5% lower than the same month last year, according to Chinese customs data.
China’s LNG demand has been soft this year, with buyers shying away from expensive seaborne cargoes of the super-chilled fuel in favor of cheaper piped gas from Russia and Central Asia. Domestic production has also been robust.
There will likely be no urgent need for China to dip into the spot market even as winter sets in. Early forecasts show normal to mild temperatures across the country, which has already secured the heating fuel it will need for the next few months via long-term contracts.
China was the world’s top importer of the fuel last year, and sluggish demand is raising concerns about a global glut later in the decade as new projects come online in several countries. Even if lower prices entice Chinese importers, the country is still unlikely to absorb all the new LNG and an oversupply would persist in the coming years, according to analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Buy tender:
Company
Cargoes
Port
Delivery
Bids Due
Gail
2 DES cargoes
Dabhol
Jan. and Feb.
Nov. 25
Indian Oil
1 DES cargo
Dahej
Jan. 11
Nov. 25
EGAT
1 DES cargo
Thailand
Jan. 28-30
Nov. 26
Botas
4 cargoes
Turkey
Jan., Feb. and March
Sell tender:
Company
Cargoes
Port
Delivery
Bids Due
Gail
2 FOB cargoes
Loading from US
Jan. 27, March 10
Nov. 25
Oman LNG
4 DES cargoes
Asia
Jan.-March
Nov. 25
Angola LNG
1 DES cargo
Various locations
Dec.
Nov. 26, valid till the next day
Vessel Rates:
Pacific spot earnings for a 174k cubic-meter vessel were at $83,000 on Monday, up 5.4% from the previous session, according to data from Spark Commodities, based on assessments from LNG shipbrokersAtlantic earnings were at $150,000, up ~15% from the previous sessionNOTE: Spark values calculated on a round-trip basis, including hire, ballast bonus and lump sum estimates
Prices:
Japan-Korea Marker futures on Nymex for January delivery -1.9% to $11.250/mmbtu on MondayFebruary contract -2.1% to $10.735Dutch TTF futures for December delivery -1.4% to $10.042 on MondayJanuary contract -1.4% to $10.095
