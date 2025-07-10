gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,099 members

offshore wind turbines rendering

By Rost9 / Shutterstock

China Ramps Up Offshore Wind Projects After Slowdown

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
July 10, 2025

(Bloomberg) — China has rebuilt a substantial pipeline of offshore wind projects as the sector recovers from a slowdown that followed the end of national subsidies in 2021, according to Global Energy Monitor.

The country now has about 28 gigawatts of capacity under construction, compared with around 43 gigawatts in operation, researchers said in a new report. Projects under construction represent about 41% of China’s planned development. Globally, work has started on just 2% of such blueprints, researchers said. 

Installations this year are expected to rise to 9.6 gigawatts, the most since 2021 and a more than a 50% jump from last year, according to BloombergNEF.

The three-year slowdown has put the sector at risk of missing medium-term targets. The country is expected to end the year with 53.4 gigawatts of offshore turbines, according to BNEF, just short of a combined goal of 54 gigawatts across all provinces. That’s in stark contrast to onshore wind and solar, which have already shattered a 2030 target for installations. 

One hurdle China’s offshore wind developers have run up against is the military, which has vast coastal interests but keeps the information tightly guarded. Developers can spend months doing preliminary engineering work on a site before discovering it’s restricted, according to BNEF.

Still, the offshore wind sector has fared better than elsewhere, as rising costs, worsening market conditions and policy reversals force developers to cancel or delay projects and scale back operations. China is expected to account for 72% of global offshore capacity this year, according to BNEF.

The country has been able to expand its pipeline — and a global leadership position — in part because provinces have approved large-scale projects, allowing lower costs through economies of scale, and because companies have developed more powerful turbines, reducing the foundations that need to be installed, according to GEM.

Offshore wind accounts for only a fraction of the country’s total wind power capacity, but it could become instrumental in decarbonizing coastal provinces that are home to some of the world’s largest cities and industrial hubs.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
offshore wind
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,099 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Trump Signs Order to End Wind and Solar Subsidies Under ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on Monday aimed at eliminating subsidies for wind and solar energy in furtherance of the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act...

July 9, 2025
Total Views: 1129
Noble Regina Allen
Offshore

Petronas To Drill Three Exploration Wells At Suriname Offshore Block

PARAMARIBO, July 5 (Reuters) – Petronas will begin drilling on Sunday, the first of three wells in an exploration campaign aimed at finding additional oil reserves at its offshore Block 52 in Suriname, state company Staatsolie...

July 5, 2025
Total Views: 1553
Wind Osprey offshore wind installation vessel installing offshore wind turbines
Offshore

Ørsted Terminates Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Agreement with Cadeler as Hornsea 4 Project Halted

Copenhagen-based offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler A/S (NYSE: CDLR / OSE: CADLR) announced today that Ørsted A/S has terminated their long-term agreement for a newbuild A-Class wind turbine installation vessel....

July 2, 2025
Total Views: 2570