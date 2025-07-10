DOT Adds New Waterways to U.S. Marine Highway Program to Boost Inland Shipping

The U.S. Department of Transportation has significantly expanded the United States Marine Highway Program, adding 848 new miles of navigable waterways and approving 14 new sponsors. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that the network now covers 27,139 miles across 35 designated routes, bolstering U.S. supply chains, critical infrastructure, and maritime workforce development.

A major component of the expansion is the strengthening of the M-90 route, which spans 2,345 miles through the Great Lakes from Minnesota to New York. Seven new sponsors have joined to support this route, including the State Departments of Transportation for Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and New York, as well as the Ports of Indiana and the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

“Coming from the Midwest, I’ve seen firsthand how maritime dominance isn’t just about our oceans. Our nation’s many rivers and inland ports are crucial resources to moving great American products to markets across the country and around the world,” said Secretary Duffy. “Expanding the Marine Highway Program will strengthen the Great Lakes economy and other regional communities.”

The expansion includes four newly designated routes: the M-23 (Big Sandy River, 20 miles), co-sponsored by Kentucky and West Virginia DOTs; the M-24 (Cumberland River, 382 miles), co-sponsored by Kentucky and Tennessee DOTs; the M-165 (Green River, 109 miles), sponsored by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet; and the M-167 (Ouachita River, 337 miles), co-sponsored by Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development and Arkansas Waterways Commission.

MARAD Acting Administrator Sang Yi highlighted the importance of local expertise: “By adding local sponsors to the Marine Highway Program who know these regions well, we can help more American communities and businesses prosper. Bringing more partners into the marine transportation network is a no brainer.”

The USMHP is a discretionary transportation grant program administered by the Maritime Administration, with funds awarded competitively to projects on designated Marine Highway Routes. The program aims to relieve landside congestion and increase transportation system efficiency by promoting waterway transportation as an alternative to road and rail.

The USMHP is currently accepting grant applications through July 15, 2025. Interested parties can find the Notice of Funding Opportunity and application details on grants.gov.