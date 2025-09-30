China Expands Global Trade Network with Launch of First ‘Arctic Express’ Container Service

Around a decade after shipping giant COSCO sent its first merchant ship across Russia’s Northern Sea Route, another Chinese operator, Sea Legend, is looking to make history with the launch of the first “Arctic Express” – an 18-day routing from Ningbo, China to Felixstowe, UK.

The company’s Panamax box carrier Istanbul Bridge departed from Eastern China on September 22 loaded with 4,900 standard containers (TEU) following a launch ceremony at the port. By early this week the vessel had reached the Bering Sea preparing for a 6-7 day dash across the Arctic Ocean, with arrival in Europe expected by October 10.

“The direct transit time from Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to Felixstowe is only 18 days, compared to over 25 days by China-Europe Railway Express; over 40 days via the Suez Canal and over 50 days around the Cape of Good Hope,” said Li Xiaobin, chief operating officer of Hong Kong SAR-based Sea Legend Shipping Pte Ltd.

“This greatly enhances supply chain speed, reduces required business inventory by 40 percent and cuts capital costs for businesses,” he continued.

Istanbul Bridge’s path from China into the Arctic en route to the UK. (Source: Shipatlas)

While the Arctic has seen a number of point-to-point containership voyages over the past decade, Sea Legend’s service is the first that resembles a traditional liner service connecting several ports in China to destinations in Europe. In addition to Felixstowe the vessel is set to head for Rotterdam, Hamburg and Gdansk.

Istanbul Bridge is no stranger to passing through the Arctic. In fact it completed an Arctic routing just prior to this return voyage traveling from St. Petersburg to Qingdao in 24 days in August. It hit speeds up to 18 knots during that voyage, maintaining in excess of 15 knots across the Arctic Ocean.

Last summer it set a record as the largest container ship to transit the Arctic. Called Flying Fish 1 at the time, it crossed the 3,500 nautical mile-long Northern Sea Route in around a week.

While Western operators, including Maersk, MSC, and Hapag Lloyd have publicly backed away from the Arctic for environmental and economic factors, Chinese shipping companies continue to expand their portfolio in the region.

Environmental advocates warn of the impact increased shipping emissions will have in the region, especially when vessels’ fuel selections remain unknown.

“With the Arctic already under severe stress […] sending container ships across the Arctic sets off alarm bells. The Clean Arctic Alliance is calling on Sea Legend to make public the choice of fuel being used to cross the Arctic’s Northern Sea route,” said Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance.

Danish operator Maersk gained some experience sending the feeder-class Venta Maersk from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg in 2018. But to date it remains the only vessel by a major Western company to complete the route.

Since then Chinese companies have dispatched several dozen containerships via the Arctic. In 2024 operator NewNew Shipping completed 13 voyages. This summer is on track to see in excess of 20 Chinese containership voyages via the Polar Region.

The northern routing is significantly shorter than traditional corridors via the Suez Canal or the southern tip of Africa. A voyage from Ningbo to the UK usually takes around 40-50 days.