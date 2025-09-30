WinGD Unveils First Ethanol-Fueled Two-Stroke Marine Engine for 2026 Launch

Swiss marine power company WinGD will introduce the world’s first ethanol-fuelled two-stroke marine engine in 2026, with deliveries for newbuild and retrofit applications beginning in 2027.

The new engine builds upon a decade of ethanol fuel research, including full-scale engine tests conducted in 2018. It leverages the same combustion concept and safety regulations as WinGD’s recently launched methanol-fuelled engine.

Adapted from the X-DF-M methanol-fuelled engine, the ethanol variant will feature modifications to the control system and fuel injector nozzle arrangement to accommodate ethanol’s higher energy density and lower required fuel volumes. The engine will be available across WinGD’s full range of bore sizes.

WinGD’s ethanol fuel research dates back to 2014, beginning with a project funded by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy. The company later developed a flexible injector for alcohol fuels as part of the EU-funded HERCULES 2 project starting in 2016.

“This announcement is further evidence of the strength of our research programme,” said Sebastian Hensel, WinGD VP R&D. “Our early ethanol explorations were crucial to the successful development of our X?DF-M methanol engine, and now both are enabling the rapid commercialisation of the first ethanol-fuelled two-stroke engine.”

Hensel added: “As global emission regulations are set to be passed, we’re pleased to be able to offer a further lower carbon alternative to ship owners and operators.”

WinGD is currently in discussions with several ship owners, ethanol fuel suppliers, and class societies regarding the first commercial applications. The company will confirm at a later date whether the engine will be optimized primarily for ethanol or for methanol with secondary ethanol capability.

The announcement comes as WinGD expands its portfolio of alternative fuel engines. Earlier this year, the company delivered the world’s first ammonia-fuelled two-stroke marine engine, and in February, their first methanol-fueled engine passed factory and type approval tests.

Ethanol can be produced renewably from biomass and is already available at competitive prices in some markets, which has driven interest in its potential as a marine fuel.

Further details will be available in WinGD’s Low-Speed Engines Booklet in early 2026.