gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,457 members

tanker at sea

Zacarias Pereira da Mata / Shutterstock

France Probes Sanctioned Russian-Linked Tanker Off Atlantic Coast

Reuters
Total Views: 0
September 30, 2025
Reuters

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) – The French Navy on Tuesday said authorities were investigating a suspected infraction by the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay, a vessel which is listed under British and European Union sanctions against Russia.

“Following a suspected offense by the vessel Boracay, a report was made to the relevant public prosecutor’s office in Brest. An investigation is underway,” the Navy said in a statement to Reuters.

Britain and the EU imposed separate sanctions on the crude oil tanker in October 2024 and February 2025.

The EU said the vessel was linked to the transport of Russian crude oil and petroleum products “while practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices.”

The UK said the vessel was “involved in activity whose object or effect is to destabilize Ukraine … or to obtain a benefit from or support the government of Russia” in the transport of oil or oil products that originated in Russia from Russia to a third country.

The vessel, which changed its name to Boracay or on some shipping databases Pushpa in December 2024 was previously named Kiwala. Ships keep the same IMO identification number throughout their lives but do change names.

Estonia released the Kiwala in April 2025 after detaining it for sailing without a valid country flag. The vessel is part of the so-called shadow fleet of tankers involved in the Russian oil trade that have unknown ownership and insurance and are typically over 20 years old.

The crude oil tanker, built in 2007, is currently at anchor off western France’s Atlantic coast, close to Saint Nazaire.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Paris and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Richard Lough and Ed Osmond)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

france
russian oil
Russian Sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,457 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

China Expands Global Trade Network with Launch of First ‘Arctic Express’ Container Service
Shipping

China Expands Global Trade Network with Launch of First ‘Arctic Express’ Container Service

Around a decade after shipping giant COSCO sent its first merchant ship across Russia’s Northern Sea Route, Chinese operator Sealegend is looking to make history with the launch of the first “Arctic Express” – an 18-day routing from Ningbo, China to Felixstowe, UK.

12 hours ago
Total Views: 3501
A CMA CGM containerships transits the Panama Canal
News

Panama Canal Revamps Transit Booking System to Boost Transit Certainty and Flexibility

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced significant modifications to its Transit Reservation System on Monday, with the unveiling of its next generation Long-Term Slot Allocation (LoTSA) program. The enhanced system,...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 738
Eternity C beginning to sink
Shipping

Dutch Cargo Ship ‘Minervagracht’ Attacked in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Adrift and On Fire

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday that a Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship reportedly came under attack 120 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's port city of Aden.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 5087