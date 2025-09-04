Chinese Panamax Containership Crosses Arctic in Just Six Days on Emerging Europe-Asia Shortcut

A Chinese-operated Panamax container ship steamed across Russia’s Northern Sea Route in just 6 days underscoring the emergence of a faster Europe-Asia shipping route. The full crossing of the Polar region from the waters above Norway to the Bering Sea took an additional 24 hours.
Istanbul Bridge departed from St. Petersburg on August 18 and is expected in Qingdao on September 12, completing the Europe to Asia route via the Arctic in just 25 days. Later this month the 4,890 TEU vessel will inaugurate a new China-Europe Arctic Express operated by Haijie Shipping Company.
The Arctic Express is scheduled to set off on September 20, connecting three ports in China, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Qingdao, and Shanghai, with major hubs in Europe, including Felixstowe, Rotterdam, and Hamburg. The 18-day trip will be the first of its kind resembling a seasonal liner service.
With the new Arctic Express Haijie Shipping Company aims to leapfrog other operators for the busy holiday rush into Europe. Chinese merchandise routinely departs at the end of September and early October to arrive in Europe in November in time to hit the shelves for the Christmas season.
With high traffic volume unloading at the main European hubs can at times be delayed during the busy season. By using the Arctic route and connecting Ningbo to Felixstowe in a planned 18 days – compared to 40-50 days for the regular Suez Canal route – Istanbul Bridge bridge is set to arrive before the main rush later in Fall.
The company also points out that with a quicker delivery vendors stand to be paid sooner reducing inventory costs. According to Haijie the initial Arctic Express voyage has been fully booked for weeks reflecting high demand likely from vendors with time sensitive cargo.
Haijie aims to expand service on the route next year and high ice-class container ships may extend the navigation season in the future. For now the summer shipping window remains narrow, focusing on the months of August, September, and October.
Hafnia Limited has entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire approximately 14.1 million A shares in product tanker operator TORM plc from Oaktree Capital Management, representing about 14.45% of TORM’s...
The United States has told countries to reject a United Nations' marine fuel emissions-cutting deal or face tariffs, visa restrictions and port levies, U.S. and European officials and sources told Reuters.
Höegh Autoliners celebrated the naming of its sixth Aurora-Class vessel, the Höegh Moonlight, at Sweden’s largest port. The 9,100 CEU capacity vessel joins Höegh Autoliners’ flagship series of next-generation pure...
September 2, 2025
Total Views: 750
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 108,144 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 108,144 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.