ABB and eMarine Partner To Drive Energy Efficiency In The Maritime Industry With Innovative Temperature Sensor

Swedish company eMarine will integrate 1,500 NINVA™ non-invasive temperature sensors from ABB into its advanced energy management solutions for the maritime industry



eMarine’s technology is used by leading cruise and cargo operators worldwide to deliver measurable fuel and CO? savings



This is the first time ABB brings the benefits of NINVA to the global marine sector, supporting decarbonization and energy efficiency

ABB will deliver 1,500 NINVA™ non-invasive temperature sensors approved for marine use to eMarine, a Swedish company dedicated to enabling efficiency and sustainability in the maritime industry. This marks the introduction of ABB’s NINVA technology to the global marine sector. NINVA will complement eMarine’s advanced energy management solutions already deployed on major cruise and cargo vessels worldwide.

The data collected by the innovative NINVA temperature sensors will play a key role in optimizing heat recovery as well as the management of cooling water and ventilation systems onboard. The insights will enable lower fuel consumption, measurable energy savings, and reduced CO? emissions. With enhanced vibration resistance up to 4g, the sensors meet the demanding conditions of marine operations while maintaining the same accuracy as invasive thermowells – without the need to perforate pipe walls.

“At eMarine, we are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that help our customers achieve real and lasting energy savings,” said Ola Persson, CEO of eMarine. “By partnering with ABB and integrating NINVA, we can provide the maritime industry with smarter tools to accelerate decarbonization.”

“For some time, we have delivered safer and simpler temperature measurement for applications in the chemical, oil and gas and other industries,” said Dr Guruprasad Sosale from ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “This is the first time we are bringing the benefits of NINVA to the global marine industry, helping to drive decarbonization in the sector.”ABB’s non-invasive approach to temperature sensing dramatically simplifies temperature measurement by providing an alternative to the traditional thermowell. The clamp-on solution removes the need to perforate pipe walls, eliminating the risk of potential leakages. Using the surface temperature of piping to infer the process temperature, NINVA provides the same level of accuracy and performance as an invasive measurement device.