gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,144 members

The crew of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) keeps watch over a burning vessel that was interdicted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) keeps watch over a burning vessel that was interdicted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 16, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard’s Operation Pacific Viper Nets 40,000 Pounds of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 4, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has seized more than 40,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean since launching Operation Pacific Viper in early August, maintaining an unprecedented daily interdiction rate exceeding 1,600 pounds.

The counter-narcotics operation, which began August 8, has resulted in 14 interdictions and the apprehension of 36 suspected drug smugglers.

Operation Pacific Viper represents an intensification of the Coast Guard’s counter-drug efforts in the Eastern Pacific, a critical corridor for narcotics flowing from South America. The initiative has deployed additional assets including cutters, aircraft, and tactical teams to disrupt transnational criminal organizations attempting to traffic illicit drugs into the United States.

“The U.S. Coast Guard brings unique authorities and unmatched capabilities as the world’s leader in maritime counter-drug operations,” said Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, acting deputy commandant for operations. “We are leveraging our full range of capabilities to disrupt transnational criminal organizations and cartels and prevent the scourge of illicit drugs from reaching our communities.”

The success of Operation Pacific Viper was recently highlighted when Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloaded 76,140 pounds of illicit drugs at Port Everglades, Florida, including 61,740 pounds of cocaine and 14,400 pounds of marijuana. This marked the largest offload in Coast Guard history, resulting from 19 interdictions across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean.

These operations involve significant coordination between agencies. The U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Interagency Task Force-South in Key West handles detection and monitoring of illegal drug movements, while the Coast Guard’s Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California, directs the law enforcement phase of interdictions.

As the nation’s lead federal agency for maritime drug interdiction, the Coast Guard continues its mission as part of the Department of Homeland Security while simultaneously serving as a military branch within the joint defense force.

Tags:

drug smuggling
u.s. coast guard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,144 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Liberia-flagged Chinese research ship, Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di, operating over the delineated U.S. Extended Continental Shelf, approximately 230 miles north of Utqiagvik, Alaska
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Sends Icebreaker ‘Healy’ to Monitor Chinese Research Vessels Off Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard has responded to two Chinese research vessels operating in waters off Alaska’s northern coast, highlighting growing strategic competition in the rapidly changing Arctic region. Between August...

14 hours ago
Total Views: 1282
Fincantieri Adds 600 Shipyard Workers as U.S. Shipbuilding Renaissance Gains Steam
Defense

Fincantieri Adds 600 Shipyard Workers as U.S. Shipbuilding Renaissance Gains Steam

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) has added more than 600 workers to its U.S. shipyards since February 2025 amid what company officials describe as a revival of American shipbuilding capabilities. The...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 3858
French Navy photo showing a boarding team approaching a suspected drug smuggling vessel off West Africa
Defense

French Navy Seizes Nearly 6 Tons of Cocaine in Major West African Drug Bust

A French Navy frigate seized 5,919 kg of cocaine valued at approximately €320 million during an operation off the coast of West Africa last Friday. The operation was conducted under...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1259