gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,047 members

Machinery can be seen sitting at the Port of Darwin, located in the Northern Territory's capital city of Darwin

Machinery can be seen sitting at the Port of Darwin, located in the Northern Territory's capital city of Darwin in Australia, April 21, 2017. Picture taken April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Westbrook

China Criticises Plan To Return Darwin Port To Australian Ownership

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 25, 2025
reuters logo

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) – China’s ambassador to Canberra has criticised the Australian government’s intention to return Darwin Port to local ownership, saying the Chinese company running the strategically located northern port should not be punished.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in April during the election campaign that his government was working on a plan to force the sale of Darwin Port from its Chinese owner on national interest grounds.

Australia sold the commercial port on a 99-year lease to Chinese company Landbridge in 2015, a move that was criticised by the U.S. president at the time, Barack Obama. Around 2,000 U.S. Marines exercise for six months of the year in the northern city.

Ambassador Xiao Qian said Landbridge Group had invested in the port and contributed to the local economy, according to a statement on Sunday by the Chinese embassy.

“Such an enterprise and project deserves encouragement, not punishment. It is ethically questionable to lease the port when it was unprofitable and then seek to reclaim it once it becomes profitable,” the statement said.

Albanese said in an Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio interview in April that his government wants the port to “be in Australian hands”, and would directly intervene and buy the port if it was unable to find a private buyer.

Landbridge said last month the port was not for sale.

Australia is building up its northern military bases, which will host U.S. bombers and fighter jets on a rotational basis, as it increases defence cooperation with the United States.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Nia Williams)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

australian submarines
China
port
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,047 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Views of the port of Hamburg
Ports

Europe’s Shipping Bottlenecks Expected to Persist Into July

By Brendan Murray May 25, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Port congestion is worsening at key gateways in northern Europe and other hubs, according to a new report which suggests trade wars could spread...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 341
Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
News

CK Hutchison Confirms Aponte’s MSC is Main Investor in Ports Deal

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) – CK Hutchison confirmed on Thursday that Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte’s family-run MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is the main investor in a group seeking to buy 43 ports from...

May 22, 2025
Total Views: 699
Aerial view of a container terminal
Ports

U.S. Container Import Growth Set to Reverse as Tariffs and Ship Fees Loom

Despite strong growth in early 2025, U.S. container ports are bracing for significant volume declines due to new tariffs and planned shipping fees. The ten largest U.S. container ports recorded...

May 21, 2025
Total Views: 1542