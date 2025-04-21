gCaptain-logo
Sheep_Ship Livestock Carrier

The Sheep Ship, The Livestock Carrier Al-Kuwait docked in Oman. 2018 Photo by Tom Jervis

Australian Opposition Pledges To Reinstate Live Sheep Exports

Bloomberg
April 20, 2025

By Paul-Alain Hunt

Apr 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Australia’s opposition, the Liberal-National Coalition, pledged to repeal a ban on live sheep exports to overseas markets if it takes power in the upcoming federal election.

The current Labor party government has pledged to end exports of live sheep in 2028, a move that will impact farmers in Western Australia — a key state in the election set for May 3. Laws for the future ban of live sheep exports were passed last year with the government to provide a A$107 million ($68.2 million) transition package to help impacted businesses.

“The very first bill I will introduce, if I become Agriculture Minister, is to reinstate the live sheep export trade,” Shadow Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said at a press conference on Saturday.

Related Article: Argentina Gives Green Light to Cattle Exports in Five-Decade Reversal

He said the first trip he would make in that role “will be to travel to the Middle East, to build those important relationships and ensure the live sheep export trade in Australia remains.”

Australia exported approximately 652,000 sheep by sea in 2022-23, compared to 5.92 million sheep 20 years ago, government data showed. 

Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates account for more than 80% of Australia’s live sheep exports, according to a 2023 report from research house ACIL Allen. Long-standing cultural and religious traditions drive demand for live sheep in the region.

In December, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Australia said live sheep exports represented just 1% of the total value of Australia’s sheep meat and wool exports. The RSPCA supported the ban on live exports, citing animal welfare concerns

Read Also: Cattle Caught in Red Sea Chaos Sparks Animal-Welfare Concerns

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

australia
live exports
livestock carrier
