gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,247 members

Cameron Gulf Of Mexico LNG ship facility

Cameron Gulf Of Mexico LNG ship facility, Louisiana, USA. Image via Sempra Energy

China Stops Imports of US LNG Amid Trade War, Custom Data Shows

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
April 21, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Apr 21, 2025 (Bloomberg) –China’s purchases of US liquefied natural gas plunged to zero in March after a sharp decline in the previous two months, as the trade war between the two biggest economies alters shipping routes.

Overall delivery of US LNG shipments in the first quarter of 2025 fell by 70%, according to Chinese official custom data released on Sunday. The hiatus is the longest since the last trade war triggered during US President Trump’s first tenure, when China didn’t receive cargoes for about 400 days.

The geopolitical conflict is once again decoupling the world’s largest LNG buyer and seller. An escalation in mutual tariffs has led China to impose a 125% tariff on all US goods, turning to Indonesia and Qatar for supplies. 

Imports of the super-chilled fuel have been lower than the previous year for five months in a row, with a 24.5% drop in March marking the biggest slump since November 2022. Pipeline gas, mainly from Russia, posted a marginal increase in the first quarter, though total volumes remained lower than seaborne shipments.

China has been relying on coal and renewables rather than on the spot LNG market to shield its energy security against trade turbulence, according to BloombergNEF’s analyst Daniela Li. The country may see minimal growth in its total gas consumption this year, and may slash LNG imports by as much as 12% compared with last year if tariffs remain above 100% for the next six months, she said.

“The PMI data release this week from Japan and next week from China will be important to watch,” said Ahbishek Rohatgi, an analyst with BloombergNEF. “Markets will be closely monitoring these to assess the early impact of tariffs on industrial gas demand. Weak PMI data may keep the downward pressure on prices,” he added.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
LNG
tariffs
trade war
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,247 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Arc7 shuttle tanker loading crude oil at the Arctic Gate terminal. (GazpromNeft Shipping)
Defense

Russian Arctic Oil Exports to China Jump Helped by STS Transfers, Sources Say

Russia’s Arctic oil exports to China are set to rise sharply this month buoyed by a jump in ship-to-ship transfers at sea to ensure tankers pulling into port are not on U.S. sanctions lists, according to traders and data from Vortexa.

April 17, 2025
Total Views: 1520
oil and gas refinery
Energy

Billionaire Economou Seeks to Replace Trafigura As Partner in Italy’s Top Oil Refinery

The main investor in Italy’s biggest oil refinery is sounding out trading firms to replace Trafigura Group as the plant’s supply partner.

April 14, 2025
Total Views: 1145
Sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG Project Awakens After Winter With Gas Flaring Visible at Both Production Lines
Energy

Sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG Project Awakens After Winter With Gas Flaring Visible at Both Production Lines

Russia has apparently turned the lights back on at its sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant. Images taken by the European Sentinel 2 satellite reveal flaring at both production lines, Train 1 and Train 2, as well as the adjacent main flare. 

April 8, 2025
Total Views: 4226