Ammonia Emerges as Viable Maritime Fuel Despite Significant Challenges, DNV Reports

Ammonia has progressed from concept to early implementation in just five years, establishing a pathway to become a low-GHG alternative fuel for deep-sea shipping, according to a new report from DNV.

The report, “Ammonia in Shipping: Tracing the Emergence of a New Fuel,” addresses key barriers to ammonia adoption while outlining a two-phase pathway for its widespread implementation in the maritime industry. The first phase envisions building a pioneering fleet of several dozen ammonia-powered vessels with trained crews and bunkering capabilities at about a dozen ports. The second phase would expand to global infrastructure, increased production, and comprehensive IMO regulations.

“The groundwork for ammonia as a fuel is being laid, and the orderbook proves it’s no longer just a theoretical fuel,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. However, ammonia’s toxicity and high cost remain a challenge.

“With targeted financial support mechanisms for a pioneering fleet, supply and infrastructure developments and robust safety regulations, we can progress,” he said.

Since 2020, ammonia as ship fuel has made measurable progress across regulation, technology, and infrastructure. Safety frameworks have evolved from risk-based approvals to interim IMO guidelines and annually updated class rules. Technical readiness is advancing with 39 ammonia-fuelled vessels currently on order, commercial engines available, and initial fuel use already demonstrated.

While current production of blue and green ammonia remains low, confirmed plans will increase capacity to 14 million tonnes per annum by 2030. Bunkering infrastructure is developing, with trials completed in key maritime hubs including Singapore and Rotterdam.

“Scaling up use of ammonia as ship fuel requires a framework of standardized solutions that can be easily adopted across the industry,” said Linda Hammer, Principal Consultant at DNV and lead author of the report. “The current risk-based approval framework must be replaced by prescriptive regulations mandated by the IGF Code.”

She also noted the importance of increased production, port capability expansion, harmonized safety standards, and standardized crew training.

The ammonia developments come amid a broader shift in the maritime industry toward alternative fuels. According to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform, orders for alternative-fuelled vessels reached 19.8 million gross tonnes in the first half of 2025, representing a 78% increase over the same period last year. While LNG remains dominant with 87 new vessel orders in the first half of 2025, fuels like ammonia are showing early adoption signs with three ammonia-fuelled vessels ordered primarily for tanker and general cargo operations.

The maritime industry’s move toward ammonia aligns with findings from the Global Maritime Forum’s Getting to Zero Coalition, which recently reported that both methanol and ammonia have transitioned from theoretical solutions to practical reality as zero-emission shipping fuels. Their report concluded that both fuels are now considered “ready” – methanol for low-carbon operation and ammonia for piloting.