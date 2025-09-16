gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,889 members

ABS Chief Warns of Disconnect Between IMO Ambitions and Maritime Reality as Net Zero Framework Faces Critical Vote

ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. Photo courtesy ABS

ABS Chief Warns of Disconnect Between IMO Ambitions and Maritime Reality as Net Zero Framework Faces Critical Vote

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 16, 2025

As the International Maritime Organization (IMO) approaches a critical October vote on its Net Zero Framework, ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki has delivered a stark warning about the growing disconnect between regulatory ambitions and industry realities.

“Shipping and the IMO are on different trajectories. There is no clear pathway for green fuel availability and scalability and infrastructure support,” Wiernicki declared at the launch of the 2025 ABS Sustainability Outlook. “Quite frankly, achieving net zero for shipping by 2050 looks like a wildcard.”

Speaking during London International Shipping Week, Wiernicki emphasized that while a global regulatory framework is necessary, it must balance aspirations with practical implementation. “The industry needs a framework but we need one that marries ambition with reality,” he stated. “The mechanics need to be thought through. Right now, we are not where we need to be.”

The ABS chief highlighted concerning statistics, noting that emissions remain 121 percent above the 2008 baseline while compliance costs continue to mount. The latest ABS Sustainability Outlook projects that a typical vessel trading within the EU could see daily operating costs triple from approximately $15,000 in 2028 to around $45,000 by 2035.

Wiernicki has called for greater recognition of transitional fuels in the IMO framework. “LNG and biofuels are mission critical to any success and should not be overlooked, over penalized or discarded in the Net Zero regulation,” he insisted, arguing that LNG is being over-penalized in the early 2030s despite its role in underpinning blue fuels and keeping hard-to-abate segments compliant.

His recommendation includes a pragmatic approach: “Recognize LNG as a legitimate transition fuel and that it is itself a fuel in transition. Recognize that nuclear propulsion offers immense promise. The NZF should explicitly include nuclear in its roadmap, not as a footnote but as a pillar of long-term strategy.”

In a separate keynote at the Capital Link Conference, Wiernicki emphasized the importance of a unified global approach to avoid “fragmentation and inefficiencies arising from a patchwork of regional regulation.”

The ABS chief described maritime decarbonization as a “three-part calculus: 70 percent fuel selection, 15 percent energy efficiency, and 15 percent performance optimization,” adding that software will play a pivotal role in achieving immediate gains given the current scarcity of green and blue fuel variants.

The IMO Net-Zero Framework, approved by the Marine Environment Protection Committee in April 2025, represents the first global attempt to combine mandatory emissions limits and greenhouse gas pricing across an entire industry sector. If adopted in October as planned, the measures would become mandatory in 2027 for large ocean-going ships over 5,000 gross tonnage, which emit 85% of the total CO2 emissions from international shipping.

However, the framework faces significant political headwinds. The Trump Administration has issued strong opposition, characterizing it as “effectively a global carbon tax on Americans levied by an unaccountable UN organization.” U.S. officials have reportedly warned various countries they could face tariffs, visa restrictions, and port levies if they support the adoption of the framework.

The IMO’s initial deal was passed by 63 states, with 16 voting no and 24 abstentions. A majority will be required for adoption if it goes to a vote in October, and sources indicate it remains unclear if the measure can pass if more countries abstain under U.S. pressure.

For his part, Wiernicki believes the industry must focus on pragmatic solutions: “Getting closer to the 2030s, we need to protect the bridge, which is LNG with methane-slip controls and credible bio-/e-LNG pathways, to extend the runway, which is energy efficiency technologies and onboard carbon capture, to cut well to wake emissions and prepare the endgame: nuclear and zero carbon fuels when they are safe, insurable and investible at scale.”

Wiernicki, who is set to retire at the end of 2025 following a 14-year leadership tenure at ABS, has overseen substantial company growth with its fleet expanding to 300 million gross tons and maintaining its dominant position in global new order share at 22 percent among both shipbuilders and shipowners.

The IMO’s Net-Zero Framework is scheduled for adoption during an extraordinary session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee in October 2025, with detailed implementation guidelines expected to follow in Spring 2026 before the measures would enter into force in 2027.

Tags:

abs
alternative fuels
decarbonization
IMO
IMO revised GHG strategy
LNG
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,889 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

IMO greenhouse gas emissions
Environment

UK Commits $1.5 Billion to Maritime Decarbonization and Coastal Growth

The UK government has announced a combined public-private investment package exceeding £1.1 billion (US $1.5 billion) for the maritime sector, aiming to boost growth in coastal communities while advancing the...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 167
cargo ship emissions
Environment

Shipping Industry Risks Missing 2030 Zero-Emission Fuel Target Despite Historic IMO Framework

Despite this year’s breakthrough agreement on the International Maritime Organization’s Net Zero Framework, the shipping sector remains off track to meet its 2030 climate target of having 5-10% of international...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 139
A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Environment

Shipping Must Join Forces with Other Industries to Secure Carbon-Neutral Fuels, Accelleron Report Finds

At London International Shipping Week today, Accelleron unveiled a maritime decarbonization report calling on the shipping industry to collaborate with other sectors to pool demand for carbon-neutral fuels, a move...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 100