UK Commits $1.5 Billion to Maritime Decarbonization and Coastal Growth

The UK government has announced a combined public-private investment package exceeding £1.1 billion (US $1.5 billion) for the maritime sector, aiming to boost growth in coastal communities while advancing the nation’s clean shipping agenda. The funding, unveiled at London International Shipping Week (September 15-19, 2025), includes £448 million in government funds for shipping decarbonization and £700 million in private investment for port development.

“Today’s £1.1 billion boost for the maritime industry will supercharge growth and jobs in our coastal towns and cities – making the UK one of the best places in the world to invest,” said Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

The government funding will strengthen the UK SHORE program, which supports research and development of clean maritime technologies including electric, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and wind power systems. Previous SHORE investments have already delivered £240 million to over 200 projects nationwide, supporting 750 jobs.

Notable success stories include Aqua Superpower’s electric vessel charging network across England’s South Coast and London, which could reduce emissions by up to 2,800 tonnes of CO2 annually, and Smart Green Shipping’s FastRig wingsails built in Scotland that can cut vessel fuel use and emissions by up to 40%.

The private sector contribution includes Peel Ports’ £300 million investment in Liverpool, Hunterston and Great Yarmouth ports, while NatPower Marine has committed £250 million for shore power infrastructure expected to create over 2,000 skilled jobs. Additionally, the Port of Tyne’s £150 million North Side development could potentially generate up to 12,000 jobs in offshore wind and manufacturing.

Claudio Veritiero, CEO of Peel Ports Group, noted longer-term commitments: “Looking ahead, we plan to invest a further £1 billion over the next 5 years, with projects already underway that include new port-centric warehousing, steel and metals facilities and major upgrades at key ports”.

NatPower Marine CEO Stefano D.M. Sommadossi highlighted the broader economic implications: “This investment is more than just ports and cables – it’s about people and prosperity. The overall programme is expected to create over 2,000 skilled jobs, particularly within local port communities”.

London International Shipping Week continues through September 19, bringing together industry leaders to drive investment, planning, and networking opportunities in global shipping.