gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,888 members

offshore wind farm

Photo: Tilman Ehrcke / Shutterstock

Australia Delays First Offshore Wind Auction as Global Investment Retreats

Reuters
Total Views: 0
September 16, 2025
Reuters

SYDNEY, Sept 16 (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state has postponed its inaugural auction for offshore wind farm funding, citing global investment hurdles, in a setback to an industry deemed vital to the country’s transition from coal-fired power to renewable energy.

The state government confirmed on Tuesday that it would delay the auction process, which had been scheduled for this month, and would release a revised timeline by the year-end.

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said global investment headwinds meant an auction now would risk attracting too few participants.

“As the global market for offshore wind investment changes, we’re making sure the auction is competitive and attractive and will release a new timeline for this process later this year,” she said.

The Gippsland zone auction would have been Australia’s first opportunity for developers to bid for government underwriting support.

Winning projects would be guaranteed a fixed price for power generated through a system known as contract-for-difference.

The guarantee would help give companies investment certainty needed to build the large, expensive farms Australia wants due to their capacity to generate more power than existing onshore farms.

Ben Carrozzi, an energy and infrastructure partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, said the delay would avoid the “danger of rushed auction programs” that have occurred in other markets.

“We hope to see continued dialog and clarity on next steps in order to ensure that the sector receives the comfort it requires to continue to invest,” he said.

But the announcement deals another blow to the nascent sector, which is facing rising costs and regulatory hurdles, as well as market uncertainty, partly driven by criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump targeting the industry.

It comes days after Origin Energy said it would pause plans to develop an A$8 billion ($5.33 billion) farm in Gippsland as it was unable to meet the Victorian government’s original auction timeline.

Other developers have also walked away. Spain’s BlueFloat Energy in July abandoned one of Gippsland’s most advanced projects, citing market conditions. In August, Norwegian energy company Equinor pulled out of the A$10 billion Novocastrian wind farm in New South Wales, after a series of earlier withdrawals in Australia.

D’Ambrosio said the state would focus now on securing environmental approvals for building ports to support construction of future offshore wind projects.

“Offshore wind is critical to the nation’s energy security and pushing down energy bills for Victorian families and we continue to engage with the Commonwealth on renewable energy projects including a timeline and support package to deliver Australia’s first offshore wind auction.”

($1 = 1.5015 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

australia
offshore wind
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,888 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

aerial of an offshore wind turbine
Offshore

Trump Plans to Block $14.6B Massachusetts Wind Project

The Trump administration is moving to block the development of more offshore wind projects, the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for an industry that’s caught the president’s ire. 

20 hours ago
Total Views: 973
Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Orsted-Backed Wind Farm Should Remain on Pause, US Tells Judge

The Trump administration asked a judge to deny a request by an Orsted A/S-backed wind farm venture to let it resume construction during a lawsuit challenging a government stop-work order, with potentially billions of dollars of investments and hundreds of jobs at stake.

September 15, 2025
Total Views: 1770
Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Trump Admin Moves to Sink Maryland Offshore Wind Farm Approval

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to cancel the Interior Department's 2024 approval of a wind farm off the coast of Maryland, according to court documents filed on Friday.

September 12, 2025
Total Views: 850