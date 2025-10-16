gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,297 members

imo headquarters

World Maritime Day is observed on the last Thursday of September each year to highlight the importance of maritime safety, security and protection of the marine environment. Photo: International Maritime Organization

Washington Moves to Weaken IMO Climate Plan with Last-Minute Rule Change

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
October 16, 2025

By Jack Wittels (Bloomberg) — The US made a proposal at talks held by the global shipping regulator to introduce another step in adopting a charge on vessel emissions if countries vote for it this week, as Washington continues to oppose the planned new rules.

Nations are at an International Maritime Organization meeting in London to decide on landmark regulations to make vessels start paying for their greenhouse gas emissions. The Trump administration is strongly against the move, which it has labeled a “global carbon tax” on Americans, and has said it would consider wide-ranging measures against those who backed them.

On Wednesday, the US proposed changing acceptance rules, according to a document provided by the IMO at the meeting.

Usually, under shipping’s main treaty on pollution, new regulations are considered accepted unless a third of countries — or half the world’s merchant fleet — declare they object, a process known as “tacit acceptance.” But the US has now proposed that the IMO require “explicit acceptance” — effectively needing nations to officially opt in after the vote, according to a document.

The proposal is another example of the US putting pressure on the planned rules, because it would add a further hurdle for them coming into force. Washington has already threatened to respond with measures such as port levies, visa restrictions and tariffs.

The IMO said a drafting group was instructed to take into account proposals made in the plenary, and that any changes will be clearer once its report is received.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

IMO
IMO Net Zero Framework
united states
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,297 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A drone view of three berths able to load vessels with oil is seen after their construction at Westridge Marine Terminal, the terminus of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Shipping

Baltic Exchange Launches New Canadian Crude Tanker Routes as Geopolitics Reshape Energy Trade

The Baltic Exchange has launched two new Aframax tanker benchmarks tracking Canadian crude exports to Asia, marking a direct response to shifting global trade dynamics and escalating geopolitical tensions. TD28...

6 minutes ago
Total Views: 8
Aerial front view of a loaded container cargo vessel traveling over calm ocean
Shipping

Top Shipping Nation Greece Shies Away From Maritime Carbon Tax

Greece, home to the world’s second-largest merchant fleet, is walking back from supporting a global maritime carbon tax that has drawn backlash from Washington.

22 minutes ago
Total Views: 59
Stock photo of a tanker at sea
News

Service Boat Capsizes Near Scorpio-Managed Tanker Off Mozambique, Seven Missing

A service boat carrying crew members capsized alongside the Scorpio-managed oil/chemical tanker Sea Quest at the outer anchorage of Beira, Mozambique on Thursday, leaving seven people missing and multiple casualties....

53 minutes ago
Total Views: 169