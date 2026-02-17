gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,252 members

EUNAVFOR warship escorts a containership in the Red Sea as part of the EU's Operation ASPIDES

EUNAVFOR warship escorts a containership in the Red Sea as part of the EU's Operation ASPIDES. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR

Warning Shots Off Yemen Underscore Ongoing Gulf of Aden Security Risks

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 17, 2026

A merchant vessel transiting about 70 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen reported an encounter with armed skiffs on Tuesday, briefly raising alarm before authorities downgraded the situation to “suspicious activity.”

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff carrying five individuals. Two additional skiffs were reported nearby. An exchange of small arms fire followed, though UKMTO later clarified that only warning shots were fired and no weapons were directed at the merchant vessel. The incident was subsequently reclassified.

Initial analysis from Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, suggested the location made Houthi involvement unlikely and fell outside typical Somali piracy areas, noting the region is frequented by armed fishermen and smugglers. Yemen’s coastguard later identified the individuals as a “local militia,” effectively ruling out both Houthi militants and traditional piracy.

The incident highlights the complicated security picture in the western Indian Ocean. While large-scale Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have largely subsided following a late-2025 ceasefire tied to broader regional de-escalation, tensions remain heightened. The Iran-aligned group has issued periodic warnings that attacks on international shipping could resume if regional dynamics shift.

The incident comes as shipping lines are beginning to test Red Sea transits after two years of detouring around the Cape of Good Hope due to the Houthi threat.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) continues to advise heightened vigilance across the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean. In a February 9 advisory, MARAD reported three hijackings and six armed robbery or boarding incidents since January 2025, along with an uptick in firearms-related attacks during the second half of last year. While no specific threats to U.S.-flag vessels are currently identified, piracy remains a persistent risk to commercial shipping in the region.

For operators, the incident serves as a reminder that even amid a relative lull in headline-grabbing attacks, the operating environment remains fluid.

Vessels transiting the area are advised to maintain Best Management Practices, coordinate with regional naval forces, and report suspicious activity to UKMTO.

The Red Sea may be quieter for now — but the broader security risk picture in adjacent waters has not fully stabilized.

Tags:

gulf of aden
marad
Red Sea Crisis
somali piracy
ukmto

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,252 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg
Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd Reports Lower 2025 Profit as Gemini Network Takes Shape

Hapag-Lloyd reported preliminary 2025 financial results that came in at the upper end of its guidance, even as earnings fell sharply from the prior year amid higher operating costs and softer freight rates.

February 11, 2026
Total Views: 694
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
News

MARAD Warns Ships After Iranian Attempt to Board U.S. Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Maritime Administration has issued a new security advisory after Iranian forces threatened a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, warning commercial vessels of heightened risks of harassment, boarding, and seizure in the region.

February 9, 2026
Total Views: 3939
A CMA CGM containership underway in the Suez Canal
News

Container Rates Slide for Fourth Week as Pre-Lunar New Year Surge Fizzles

Global container shipping rates fell for a fourth consecutive week as the traditional pre-Lunar New Year cargo surge failed to materialize. Spot rates dropped across all major trade lanes, prompting carriers to announce an unusually large wave of blank sailings as uncertainty over demand and Suez Canal transits continues to cloud the market outlook.

February 5, 2026
Total Views: 2457