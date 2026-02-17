Warning Shots Off Yemen Underscore Ongoing Gulf of Aden Security Risks

A merchant vessel transiting about 70 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen reported an encounter with armed skiffs on Tuesday, briefly raising alarm before authorities downgraded the situation to “suspicious activity.”

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff carrying five individuals. Two additional skiffs were reported nearby. An exchange of small arms fire followed, though UKMTO later clarified that only warning shots were fired and no weapons were directed at the merchant vessel. The incident was subsequently reclassified.

Initial analysis from Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, suggested the location made Houthi involvement unlikely and fell outside typical Somali piracy areas, noting the region is frequented by armed fishermen and smugglers. Yemen’s coastguard later identified the individuals as a “local militia,” effectively ruling out both Houthi militants and traditional piracy.

The incident highlights the complicated security picture in the western Indian Ocean. While large-scale Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have largely subsided following a late-2025 ceasefire tied to broader regional de-escalation, tensions remain heightened. The Iran-aligned group has issued periodic warnings that attacks on international shipping could resume if regional dynamics shift.

The incident comes as shipping lines are beginning to test Red Sea transits after two years of detouring around the Cape of Good Hope due to the Houthi threat.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) continues to advise heightened vigilance across the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean. In a February 9 advisory, MARAD reported three hijackings and six armed robbery or boarding incidents since January 2025, along with an uptick in firearms-related attacks during the second half of last year. While no specific threats to U.S.-flag vessels are currently identified, piracy remains a persistent risk to commercial shipping in the region.

For operators, the incident serves as a reminder that even amid a relative lull in headline-grabbing attacks, the operating environment remains fluid.

Vessels transiting the area are advised to maintain Best Management Practices, coordinate with regional naval forces, and report suspicious activity to UKMTO.

The Red Sea may be quieter for now — but the broader security risk picture in adjacent waters has not fully stabilized.