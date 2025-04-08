Viking Orders World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ships

Fincantieri and Viking have announced plans for the world’s first cruise ships powered by onboard hydrogen, marking a significant milestone in the sector’s decarbonization efforts.

The first vessel, named Viking Libra, is currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard and scheduled for delivery in late 2026. The 54,300-gross-ton vessel will span 239 meters and accommodate 998 passengers in 499 staterooms.

What sets the Viking Libra apart is its propulsion system, capable of producing up to six megawatts of power through hydrogen fuel cell technology, enabling zero-emission operations. This advancement will allow the vessel to access environmentally sensitive areas that are typically restricted to conventional cruise ships.

The project’s technical innovation comes through Fincantieri’s subsidiary, Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), which has developed a specialized polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell system optimized for cruise operations. The vessel will feature pioneering solutions for onboard hydrogen storage using a containerized system designed to address supply chain challenges.

Viking’s commitment to hydrogen power extends to their second vessel in this class, the Viking Astrea, also under construction at the Ancona yard with delivery planned for 2027.

In addition, Fincantieri and Viking have signed an agreement for two more cruise ships scheduled for delivery in 2031, with options for two additional vessels. The deal, classified as “large,” represents a value between €500 million and €1 billion.

“With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation. This milestone marks a defining moment in our journey towards net-zero,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

Viking’s Chairman and CEO, Torstein Hagen, highlighted the company’s environmental commitment: “Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”