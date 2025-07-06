gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,107 members

Greece targets overtourism with 20-euro levy on Santorini, Mykonos cruise visitors

Passengers of cruise ship "MSC" board a ferry to be transfered to the island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2025. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Greece Imposes 20-Euro Levy On Santorini Cruise Visitors 

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 5, 2025
Reuters

By Stamos Prousalis

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) – Greece introduced a 20-euro ($23) fee on tourists arriving on Santorini by cruise ship on Tuesday to try to rein in overtourism and collect revenues to upgrade the island’s infrastructure.

The volcanic island in the Aegean Sea attracts about 2 million tourists a year, but with a population of about 15,000, a single main port and growing concerns of seismic activity, the government has sought to reduce the impact of tourism

Introduction of the fee follows moves in other parts of Europe where residents are angered by tourists raising rental costs and draining resources. 

Related Article: Italy Officially Bans Large Cruise Ships from Venice Lagoon

Greek authorities will start collecting the 20-euro entry fee for each passenger on July 21. The fee will be 12 euros in October and drop to 4 euros from November to March, rising again to 12 euros from next April to May. 

“I think it’s a beautiful island, and it’s definitely worth seeing,” said Michele Power, a tourist from Canada. “I think 20 euros is not going to make the difference on whether people decide to come and see it or not.”

Giorgos Kafetzopoulos, a shop owner, said “no one will be stingy about paying 20 euros, to come to a destination like this.”

Cruise operators, however, say the levy is unfair.

“It only targets cruise liners,” said George Koumpenas, Chief Operating Officer for Celestyal, which organizes trips to Greek islands. “It’s for tax collection and will not help with overtourism.”

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

cruise ships
greece
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,107 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Disney Dream at sea
Cruise Ships

Cruise Industry Faces Renewed Calls for Man Overboard Tech After Father-Daughter Rescue

A dramatic rescue aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship has reignited the debate over man overboard (MOB) detection technology in the cruise industry. Earlier this week, a 5-year-old girl fell...

July 3, 2025
Total Views: 3450
carnival panorama cruise ship
Cruise Ships

Cruises Profit as Cost-Conscious Travelers Set Sail This Summer

America’s Independence Day holiday is fast approaching, but instead of the usual beach barbecues and fireworks displays, many US travelers are setting sail for some exotic port. The cruise industry has emerged as the popular option for cost-conscious vacationers looking for something more affordable than a typical trip.

July 2, 2025
Total Views: 1269
Heroic Father Rescues Daughter After Fall From Disney Cruise Ship in Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue
Cruise Ships

Heroic Father Rescues Daughter After Fall From Disney Cruise Ship in Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue

A father’s quick action saved his young daughter’s life after she fell overboard from the Disney Dream cruise ship as it sailed between the Bahamas and Fort Lauderdale on Sunday....

June 30, 2025
Total Views: 4606