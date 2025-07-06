Greece Imposes 20-Euro Levy On Santorini Cruise Visitors 

By Stamos Prousalis

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) – Greece introduced a 20-euro ($23) fee on tourists arriving on Santorini by cruise ship on Tuesday to try to rein in overtourism and collect revenues to upgrade the island’s infrastructure.

The volcanic island in the Aegean Sea attracts about 2 million tourists a year, but with a population of about 15,000, a single main port and growing concerns of seismic activity, the government has sought to reduce the impact of tourism.

Introduction of the fee follows moves in other parts of Europe where residents are angered by tourists raising rental costs and draining resources.

Greek authorities will start collecting the 20-euro entry fee for each passenger on July 21. The fee will be 12 euros in October and drop to 4 euros from November to March, rising again to 12 euros from next April to May.

“I think it’s a beautiful island, and it’s definitely worth seeing,” said Michele Power, a tourist from Canada. “I think 20 euros is not going to make the difference on whether people decide to come and see it or not.”

Giorgos Kafetzopoulos, a shop owner, said “no one will be stingy about paying 20 euros, to come to a destination like this.”

Cruise operators, however, say the levy is unfair.

“It only targets cruise liners,” said George Koumpenas, Chief Operating Officer for Celestyal, which organizes trips to Greek islands. “It’s for tax collection and will not help with overtourism.”

