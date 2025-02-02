gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,002 members that receive our newsletter.

A drone view of Oia, on the island of Santorini.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A drone view of Oia, on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

Greece’s Tourism Ports On Alert After Seismic Activity

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 2, 2025
Reuters

ATHENS, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Greek authorities have warned of an increase in seismic activity around the Aegean tourist island of Santorini, advising people to avoid four ports, empty their pools, refrain from gathering in indoor spaces and shut schools on Monday.

More than 200 tremors have been registered since Friday between the volcanic islands of Santorini and Amorgos, the civil protection ministry said in a statement on Sunday, citing experts tasked with assessing earthquake risks and monitoring Greece’s volcanic arc.

The experts, according to the ministry, have concluded that the tremors are not linked with volcanic activity and have proposed precautionary measures including the Feb. 3 school closures, which have been extended to the islands of Amorgos, Ios and Anafi.

They have urged people on Santorini to stay away from the small ports of Ammoudi, Armeni, Korfos and the harbor of Fira, which serves mainly cruise ships. Many of Santorini’s ports are surrounded by sheer rock faces. 

In Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired an emergency meeting on the issue, as Santorini authorities prepared for a potential evacuation. 

Tents were set up in an outdoor stadium, police and the fire brigade were on alert and special disaster response units were on standby.

Greece sits on multiple fault lines and is often rattled by earthquakes.

Costas Papazachos, a professor of geophysics and seismology, who went to Santorini to assess the situation, said the measures were precautionary and the worst-case scenario was an earthquake measuring 6.0 or more. 

“This does not necessarily mean that there will be a strong earthquake, it may well be that the thermal energy dissipates and we have a smaller earthquake in Santorini… But we have to take measures,” he told the Greek website protothema.gr 

Santorini, with whitewashed buildings clinging to its steep cliffs and black-sand beaches, is visited by about 3 million people annually. 

One of the largest volcanic eruptions in history, around 1600 BC, formed the island in its current shape. The last eruption in the area occurred in 1950. 

(Reporting by Renee MaltezouEditing by Sharon Singleton and Ros Russell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

earthquakes
greece
volcano

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority
Ports

Georgia Ports Authority Reports Strong Growth, Major Infrastructure Expansion in Early 2025

Port of Savannah handled over 2.8 million TEUs in the second half of 2024, marking an 11.4% increase from the previous year, the Georgia Port Authority reported Tuesday. December 2024...

January 28, 2025
Total Views: 745
an overhead view of port of los angeles docks
Ports

Port of Los Angeles Hits Second-Best Year in 2024

The Port of Los Angeles processed over 10.3 million container units in 2024, marking a nearly 20% increase from the previous year and securing its position as the second-best performance...

January 23, 2025
Total Views: 920
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

Port of Long Beach Shatters Record with 9.6 Million TEUs in 2024

The Port of Long Beach set a new record in 2024, handling 9.6 million cargo containers without any disruptions or backlogs. The record performance represents a 20.3% increase from the...

January 22, 2025
Total Views: 1544
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,002 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.