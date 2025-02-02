Rubio In Panama For Canal, Migration Talks

By Simon Lewis

PANAMA CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) – The top diplomat in President Donald Trump’s administration, Marco Rubio, began his first foreign visit on Sunday, meeting Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino to discuss U.S. concerns about Chinese companies potentially affecting American shipping access around the Panama Canal and regional migration issues.

The U.S. secretary of state is touring Central America and the Caribbean on his first foray in the post as he seeks to refocus U.S. diplomacy on the Western Hemisphere – in part to recruit help in stemming migration toward the U.S. southern border. Trump began his second term as president on Jan. 20.

The visit also reflects a U.S. desire to counter China’s growing diplomatic influence in Latin America. Trump upon returning to office threatened to take control of Panama Canal, built by the United States in the early 20th century and handed over to Panama under a 1977 Treaty, claiming the canal is being operated by China. The comments were followed by a public backlash, and Panama rebuked Trump’s threats.

China has said it plays no part in operating the canal and that it respects Panama’s sovereignty and independence over the waterway.

The canal is operated by the Panama Canal Authority, an autonomous agency overseen by the Panamanian government.

Following Trump’s threat’s to take back the canal, Panama launched an audit of publicly listed Hong Kong company , which operates two ports at the canal’s Atlantic and Pacific entrances.

Rubio, a longtime China hawk during his Senate career, said last week that China could use the ports to shut down the canal, a vital route for U.S.shipping, in the event of a conflict between Beijing and Washington.

Rubio met with Mulino at the president’s residence in Panama City. Rubio and his delegation then held talks with Mulino, Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez and other Panamanian officials. Neither side made remarks to the press ahead of the meeting.

Mulino has said the ownership of the canal is not on the table in the talks with Rubio.

Rubio also plans to discuss migration issues in Panama, which cooperates with the United States on preventing migration across the Darien gap, the route across Panama’s rugged southern border with Colombia used by human traffickers and drug smugglers.

Rubio has ordered the State Department to put migration issues at the center of its diplomacy with countries in the region. Officials have said Rubio will use the trip to smooth the acceptance of U.S. deportation flights to the region.

