Petronas To Drill Three Exploration Wells At Suriname Offshore Block

PARAMARIBO, July 5 (Reuters) – Petronas will begin drilling on Sunday, the first of three wells in an exploration campaign aimed at finding additional oil reserves at its offshore Block 52 in Suriname, state company Staatsolie said in a release on Saturday.

Petronas hired Noble Corp NE.N to drill the wells through the Noble Developer drilling platform, which arrived in Surinamese waters at the beginning of July. Suriname’s National Environmental Authority granted a permit for the drilling program in mid-June, Staatsolie said.

