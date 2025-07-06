gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,107 members

Noble Regina Allen

Noble Regina Allen. Photo courtesy Noble Corporation

Petronas To Drill Three Exploration Wells At Suriname Offshore Block

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 5, 2025
Reuters

PARAMARIBO, July 5 (Reuters) – Petronas will begin drilling on Sunday, the first of three wells in an exploration campaign aimed at finding additional oil reserves at its offshore Block 52 in Suriname, state company Staatsolie said in a release on Saturday.

Petronas hired Noble Corp NE.N to drill the wells through the Noble Developer drilling platform, which arrived in Surinamese waters at the beginning of July. Suriname’s National Environmental Authority granted a permit for the drilling program in mid-June, Staatsolie said.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Marianna Parraga; editing by Diane Craft)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

noble drilling
offshore_oil_exploration
petronas
suriname
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,107 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Wind Osprey offshore wind installation vessel installing offshore wind turbines
Offshore

Ørsted Terminates Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Agreement with Cadeler as Hornsea 4 Project Halted

Copenhagen-based offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler A/S (NYSE: CDLR / OSE: CADLR) announced today that Ørsted A/S has terminated their long-term agreement for a newbuild A-Class wind turbine installation vessel....

July 2, 2025
Total Views: 2506
A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted, Denmark, September 4, 2023.
Offshore

Britain’s Crown Estate Reports Profit of 1.15B Pounds, Led by Offshore Wind

The Crown Estate, which manages King Charles' public property, reported an annual net profit of 1.15 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) on Tuesday, similar to the previous year, with offshore wind leases its biggest source of revenue.

July 1, 2025
Total Views: 616
ECO Liberty
Offshore

U.S.-Built ECO Liberty Ushers in New Era for American Offshore Wind Vessels

Equinor has officially launched the Service Operations Vessel (SOV) ECO Liberty for deployment in its Empire Wind offshore wind project in New York. The vessel was christened on Saturday at a ceremony...

June 30, 2025
Total Views: 1644