gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,978 members that receive our newsletter.

offshore drillship

File Photo: ronimiro/Shutterstock

Noble Corporation to Scrap Two Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 4, 2025

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) has announced plans to divest two cold-stacked ultra-deepwater drillships, the Pacific Meltem and Pacific Scirocco, as part of its fleet optimization strategy.

The company intends to permanently retire these vessels from drilling operations, with scrapping being considered as a potential option.

Both vessels were built by Samsung Heavy Industries and feature the Samsung 12000 Double Hull design, with the Pacific Scirocco delivered in 2011 and the Pacific Meltem in 2014. Noble acquired the vessels through its 2021 purchase of Pacific Drilling.

“Our decision to retire these non-contributing assets is based on a continuous cost-benefit evaluation of idle capacity. These retirements will be immediately cash flow accretive and result in a leaner, fitter fleet composition for Noble going forward,” said Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation.

This fleet optimization announcement comes following Noble’s significant expansion in September 2024, when it completed a $1.59 billion acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling. The merger established Noble as the operator of the largest fleet of 7th generation dual-BOP drillships and added approximately $2 billion to the company’s backlog.

With the acquisition, Noble grew its fleet to 41 rigs, including 28 floaters and 13 jackups, with a total backlog of approximately $6.7 billion as of the acquisition closing. The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 17, 2025, after the U.S. market close.

Tags:

drillships
noble drilling
offshore drilling

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A stock photo of a vessel servicing an offshore wind farm at sunset
Offshore

New Jersey Cancels Fourth Offshore Wind Solicitation as Shell Exits Atlantic Shores Project

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has canceled its fourth offshore wind solicitation amid significant market challenges and Shell’s withdrawal from the Atlantic Shores project. The solicitation, which...

February 3, 2025
Total Views: 2203
Wind Maker WTIV delivery
Offshore

Cadeler Takes Delivery of Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ‘Wind Maker’, Secures Contracts for Sister Vessel

Offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler has taken delivery of its latest jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Maker at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea. The delivery marks a significant expansion of...

February 3, 2025
Total Views: 649
Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Orsted Replaces CEO as Offshore Wind Industry Struggles

Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper will step down to be replaced by company insider Rasmus Errboe, the world's biggest offshore wind developer said on Friday, as it seeks to arrest an 83% slump in its share price since its 2021 peak.

January 31, 2025
Total Views: 866
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,978 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.