Bibby Marine eCSOV illustration

The eCSOV will have almost 25MW of Corvus battery installed and will be the world`s first fully electric offshore vessel.

Bibby Marine Goes Big on Batteries: World’s First Fully-Electric Offshore Vessel to Launch in 2027

Mike Schuler
February 4, 2025

UK-based Bibby Marine has contracted with Spanish shipyard Armon to build the world’s first fully-electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV), marking a significant milestone in maritime decarbonization.

The vessel will feature Corvus Energy’s Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), providing nearly 25MWh of power – the largest LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery system ever deployed in the maritime industry.

The eCSOV will primarily run on battery power, capable of operating fully electric for an entire day of operations. The vessel incorporates dual-fuel methanol engines as a complementary power source, significantly reducing carbon emissions while maintaining operational reliability.

The vessel’s advanced power distribution system utilizes a DC grid architecture that optimizes performance and minimizes energy losses. A notable innovation is its ability to charge batteries while maintaining dynamic positioning during offshore operations – a first in the SOV market.

“A fully electric offshore vessel is something the industry has been working towards for a long time and marks a major milestone in offshore vessel operations,” said Pål Ove Husoy, VP Sales at Corvus Energy.

Bibby Marine CEO Nigel Quinn emphasized the vessel’s transformative potential: “We understand that its delivery will be a game changer for our industry, speeding up our journey to achieve net zero emissions and leave other operators in our clean wake”.

The vessel’s construction will take place at Armon’s facilities in Vigo, Spain, a shipyard with over 60 years of experience in delivering high-quality vessels. The project brings together several key partners, including Seaplace ship design for basic design and Longitude, which completed the original concept design.

Gavin Forward, New Build Director at Bibby Marine, highlighted that the LFP battery chemistry was specifically chosen for its enhanced safety features, longevity, and reliability, aligning with the vessel’s operational requirements.

The vessel is scheduled to begin supporting offshore wind farm operations in 2027, with Corvus Energy equipment deliveries to the shipyard planned for 2026.

Tags:

battery power
bibby marine
bibby offshore
corvus energy

