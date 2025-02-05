First US-Built Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Begins Sea Trials as Nation’s Largest Offshore Wind Project Hits Halfway Mark

The Charybdis, America’s first domestically-built wind turbine installation vessel, has commenced sea trials in Brownsville, Texas, marking a significant milestone for the U.S. offshore wind industry.

The vessel, now 96% complete at Seatrium AmFELS shipyard, will support the construction of the nation’s largest approved offshore wind project – the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

The vessel’s hull and infrastructure was fabricated with over 14,000 tons of domestic steel, including nearly 10,000 tons sourced from Alabama, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Located 27 miles off Virginia Beach, CVOW has reached its 50% completion milestone and remains on schedule for completion in late 2026, Dominion said in a progress report. The project has already installed 16 transition pieces for its planned 176 wind turbines and recently received its first 4,300-ton offshore substation at Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

“This project represents a major step forward for American offshore wind capabilities,” said Bob Blue, Chair, President and CEO of Dominion Energy. “We’re not just building wind turbines; we’re creating thousands of American jobs”.

The project’s total cost has increased by 9% to $10.7 billion, primarily due to higher network upgrade costs assigned by PJM, the regional electric grid operator. Despite the cost increase, Dominion Energy maintains that the project remains an affordable electricity source, with residential customers expected to see only a 43-cent monthly increase on typical bills.

CVOW is currently driving significant economic benefits, creating 2,000 direct and indirect American jobs and generating $2 billion in economic activity.