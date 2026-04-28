Royal Caribbean Orders Two More Icon-Class Megaships From Meyer Turku

Royal Caribbean Group is doubling down on the world’s largest cruise ship class, confirming orders with Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku for a sixth and seventh Icon-class vessel to be delivered in 2029 and 2030.

The deal expands one of the cruise sector’s most significant shipbuilding programs and further extends Royal Caribbean’s long-term pipeline of megaship deliveries at a time when major cruise operators continue to lean into larger, more technologically advanced vessels despite broader uncertainty in global cruise-shipbuilding capacity.

The order falls under a long-term framework agreement securing Royal Caribbean access to Meyer Turku construction slots through 2036 and follows the previously announced fifth Icon-class ship due in 2028. The seventh vessel remains subject to customary financing and other conditions.

“The Icon Class reflects our bold creativity and engineering excellence that continues to define what a vacation can be,” Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty said in a statement.

For Meyer Turku, the order reinforces the Finnish yard’s position as one of the world’s premier builders of large cruise ships and extends a partnership with Royal Caribbean that now spans more than three decades and 25 ships.

“The order of sixth and seventh Icon Class vessels is a significant recognition of Meyer Turku and the Finnish maritime industry’s talent and expertise,” Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm said.

Beyond fleet growth, the announcement carries broader implications for Europe’s cruise ship industrial base. Meyer Turku and its supplier network employ roughly 13,000 people and contribute more than €1 billion annually to Finland’s economy, with each Icon-class vessel ranking among the country’s largest industrial projects.

The Icon-class program has emerged as a centerpiece of Royal Caribbean’s growth strategy. The first vessel, Icon of the Seas, entered service in 2024, followed by Star of the Seas in 2025. A third ship, Legend of the Seas, is scheduled to debut this summer in the Mediterranean, while Hero of the Seas is due in 2027.

While marketed around attractions and passenger amenities, the ships have also become symbols of the industry’s escalating scale. At roughly 250,000 gross tons, the vessels rank among the largest cruise ships ever built and represent some of the most technically complex passenger ships in operation.

The latest orders also come as cruise lines continue to place long-dated bets on demand growth while competing for scarce shipyard capacity, particularly in Europe where a handful of builders dominate the large-cruise segment.

For Royal Caribbean, the additional ships extend visibility into the next decade while reinforcing a strategy centered on high-capacity flagship vessels and destination expansion, including a growing portfolio of private resorts and the planned launch of river cruising in 2027.

The company said further orders under the framework agreement remain possible, suggesting the Icon-class buildout may continue beyond the seven ships now contemplated.