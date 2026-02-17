gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,252 members

Cruise ship Norwegian Dawn departs port near Hamilton Bermuda. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (BERMUDA)

FILE PHOTO: The cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line 'Norwegian Dawn" departs the Royal Naval Dockyard July 16, 2013 near the port of Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (BERMUDA)

Norwegian Locks In Three-Ship Fincantieri Deal, Secures Yard Slots Through 2037

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 17, 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has signed a new agreement with Italy’s Fincantieri for three additional cruise ships—one for each of its core brands—extending its fleet growth runway through 2037 and further tightening competition for scarce European shipyard capacity.

The Miami-based operator said February 16 that the order covers sister ships for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. All three vessels will be built at Fincantieri yards in Italy, with deliveries scheduled between 2036 and 2037.

“Together with Fincantieri, a trusted partner for decades, we continue to advance a disciplined approach to fleet growth that builds on the strength of our brands, defines the future of cruising and elevates the guest experience for years to come,” said NCLH President and CEO John W. Chidsey. He added that the agreement secures access to shipyard capacity through the end of 2037 while maintaining financial discipline.

Structured for Limited Near-Term Impact

NCLH said pre-delivery payment obligations will remain immaterial until closer to delivery. As with prior newbuilds, the company plans to rely primarily on Export Credit Agency financing to fund the majority of each vessel’s cost upon delivery.

With the latest order, NCLH now has 17 ships on order across its portfolio. Norwegian Cruise Line is set to receive eight new vessels through 2037, Oceania Cruises five, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises four through 2036.

The pipeline supports an expected 4% compound annual capacity growth rate from 2026 through 2037, a measured expansion strategy as cruise lines race to secure long-lead construction slots.

Industry-Wide Scramble for Slots

The announcement comes amid a broader wave of cruise ship contracting. Royal Caribbean Group recently secured Discovery Class construction slots at France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique, including two firm orders and options for four more ships, with the first delivery slated for 2029.

Its subsidiary, Celebrity Cruises, has also committed to 10 new river cruise vessels ahead of its planned 2027 river cruise launch.

Tags:

Cruise Ships
fincantieri
Norwegian Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,252 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship leaves a port in Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Cruise Ships

Celebrity Cruise Demand Drives Major Ship Order

Royal Caribbean Group ordered two Discovery class ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique with options for four more, while committing to 10 additional Celebrity river cruise vessels. The moves follow strong Q4 results with $4.3 billion in revenues.

February 3, 2026
Total Views: 7614
The USS Nantucket (LCS 27) is christened and launched at Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Defense

Fincantieri Marinette Marine Names Former Navy Secretary Board Chairman as Frigate Program Resets

Fincantieri Marinette Marine has appointed Kenneth J. Braithwaite, the 77th Secretary of the Navy and former U.S. ambassador to Norway, as Chairman of its Board of Directors, bringing decades of...

December 22, 2025
Total Views: 8893
Giorgia Meloni Signs Shipyard Agreement In Bahrain
Shipbuilding

Giorgia Meloni Signs Shipyard Agreement In Bahrain

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) has signed two major agreements with Italian shipbuilding powerhouse Fincantieri and additive-manufacturing specialist Roboze, positioning Bahrain to become a far more significant player in...

December 6, 2025
Total Views: 2376