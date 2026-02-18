Russia’s Lavrov Tells Cuban Minister the US Should Negotiate and Not do a Naval Blockade

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday that Moscow was urging the U.S. not to impose a full naval blockade on the communist-run island and was advocating negotiations instead.

Hailing Cuba as “a brotherly nation,” Lavrov made the comments at the start of talks in Moscow with Rodriguez. The Cuban minister was expected to hold more talks later on Wednesday with President Vladimir Putin.

“Together with most members of the international community, we call on the United States to show common sense and responsibility and refrain from plans for a naval blockade of the Island of Freedom,” said Lavrov.

“We categorically reject the unfounded accusations against Russia and Cuba and our cooperation, which allegedly pose a threat to the interests of the United States or anyone else.”

Russia has said it is doing what it can to help Cuba weather the U.S. attempt to starve the island of oil, but has been cagey about saying exactly how – though Moscow’s ambassador to Cuba said this month that he “assumed” that Russia would continue to supply it with oil.

Lavrov said any differences between Washington and Havana should be resolved through what he called “mutually-respectful dialog” and said that Cuba was ready for “honest negotiations.”

