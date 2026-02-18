gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,255 members

Cubans brace for more hardship as US pressure on Venezuela chokes off oil

Tankers dock at the Matanzas terminal as Cubans brace for worsening fuel shortages after the U.S. seized Venezuela-linked tankers, cutting a vital energy lifeline just days after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture, in Matanzas, Cuba, January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez

Russia’s Lavrov Tells Cuban Minister the US Should Negotiate and Not do a Naval Blockade

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 18, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday that Moscow was urging the U.S. not to impose a full naval blockade on the communist-run island and was advocating negotiations instead.

Hailing Cuba as “a brotherly nation,” Lavrov made the comments at the start of talks in Moscow with Rodriguez. The Cuban minister was expected to hold more talks later on Wednesday with President Vladimir Putin.

“Together with most members of the international community, we call on the United States to show common sense and responsibility and refrain from plans for a naval blockade of the Island of Freedom,” said Lavrov.

“We categorically reject the unfounded accusations against Russia and Cuba and our cooperation, which allegedly pose a threat to the interests of the United States or anyone else.”

Russia has said it is doing what it can to help Cuba weather the U.S. attempt to starve the island of oil, but has been cagey about saying exactly how – though Moscow’s ambassador to Cuba said this month that he “assumed” that Russia would continue to supply it with oil.

Lavrov said any differences between Washington and Havana should be resolved through what he called “mutually-respectful dialog” and said that Cuba was ready for “honest negotiations.”

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

blockade
Cuba
russia
US
venezuela

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,255 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Nuclear Icebreaker Sibir in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

Iciest Baltic in 15 Years Threatens to Cut Russian Exports

The most extensive sea ice in 15 years around Russia’s key Baltic Sea commodity ports could curb a chunk of the nation’s vast exports program because of a shortage of vessels that can cope with the conditions.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1248
French navy diverts suspected russian shadow fleet tanker to Marseille-Fos port
Shipping

France Releases Oil Tanker GRINCH After ‘Several Million Euro’ Penalty for Sanctions Evasion

France released the seized oil tanker GRINCH after imposing a multi-million euro penalty on the vessel's owner for suspected involvement in Russia's shadow fleet evading European oil sanctions.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 425
French navy diverts suspected russian shadow fleet tanker to Marseille-Fos port
Shipping

Kremlin Aide Warns West Over Seizure of Russian Vessels

Russia could deploy its navy to prevent European powers from seizing its vessels and may retaliate against European shipping if Russian ships are taken, Nikolai Patrushev, one of Russia's leading hardliners, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

February 17, 2026
Total Views: 662